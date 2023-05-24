Dave Filoni’s ‘Ahsoka’ Won’t Be the Same Without Beloved Actor

Dave Filoni is directing his first live-action series with Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, but things might not go as planned after Season 1 of the series.

Shockingly, a few days ago, Ray Stevenson passed away. As the voice of Gar Saxon and an actor for Baylan Skoll (a villain in Ahsoka), the actor will be dearly missed in the Star Wars community. Stevenson also starred in several projects, such as Volstagg, one of Thor’s friends in the MCU, and a villain in RRR (2022).

Now, Star Wars will have to endure without the actor, but that didn’t stop Dave Filoni from sharing a few words about the actor. The two of them had worked closely with each other for a couple of years as Stevenson did voicework for Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.

Star Wars Holocron shared Filoni’s brief message about Ray Stevenson online, acknowledging his kindness and love for others:

“We have lost a great talent and friend… His kindness and generosity were felt by our entire team on Ahsoka. I always looked forward to working with Ray, and I appreciated his insight and daily wisdom…Thank you Ray, for everything”

Losing Stevenson could shake up the Star Wars universe as it wasn’t clear how big the actor’s role was in Ahsoka. If Baylan survived Season 1 and Filoni created a Season 2, would he have to write the character out of the story? It’s tough to say without knowing more, but if Baylan survived, Star Wars wouldn’t recast the actor. Currently, the franchise hasn’t done much recasting, but it doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Ahsoka will be setting up a massive story for Thrawn and the Mandoverse. Plans for the big Star Wars movie with Din Djarin, Grogu, Ahsoka, and possibly Boba Fett are already underway. Dave Filoni must have some ideas for how he wants the story to go, but that might change now that the franchise has lost Ray Stevenson. Time will tell, but it’s tragic knowing the actor died at 58.

