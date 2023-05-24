Rosario Dawson Pays Tribute To ‘Ahsoka’ Co-Star Ray Stevenson

After the news of the tragic passing of veteran actor Ray Stevenson, his Ahsoka (2023) co-star Rosario Dawson paid tribute to the late actor on her Instagram account.

Hailing from Northern Ireland, George Raymond Stevenson began his career after graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School at 29 years of age.

Since then, he has become an iconic star of action movies and television series, including roles as Titus Pullo in Rome (2005-2007), Roger Wesley in The Other Guys (2010), Porthos in The Three Musketeers (2011), Isaak Sirko in Dexter (2012), Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Ohthere of Halogaland in Vikings (2020), Marcus Eaton in the Divergent series, and the villainous Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning film RRR (2022).

However, most people would recognize Ray Stevenson for his performances in various Marvel and Star Wars projects. He starred as Frank Castle/Punisher in the vastly underrated Punisher: War Zone (2008) and The Super Hero Squad Show (2009). He also played Volstagg in the Thor movies and voiced Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels (2016-2017) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2020).

One of Stevenson’s final performances once again comes from Star Wars, this time as Baylan Skoll in Ahsoka alongside Rosario Dawson in the title role. And Dawson paid a loving tribute to the Irish actor.

Ray Stevenson Was “A Giant of a Man” with an “Ever-Ready Smile”

Despite often playing gruff, direct, and foreboding characters, Ray Stevenson was a very kind and pleasant man. Rosario Dawson said so much in her tribute.

“A giant of a man… [Ray Stevenson], stunned and reeling from this tragic, devastating news. Gone too soon from this world. At a loss for words… just wanted to mark this moment and share your ever ready and present smile. Love you forever. Holding your family in my heart.”

Dawson was not the only person to pay tribute to the actor. Director James Gunn shared that he and Stevenson “had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with.”

One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Jaimie Alexander, who starred alongside Stevenson in the Thor films. She said in a post on Instagram, “Ray. Man. My heart is shattered. You made every day so much fun on and off set. You always looked after me. Always made me laugh. Visited me while I was in the hospital. Sang that weird song about a red rooster lol Arranged the best dinners with the best foods- you were the absolute best.”

Alexander continued, “Man I’ve got some damn good stories about you but I’ll behave 🤫 I would have loved more time with you. So much more. Rest, my brother. On one knee, my fist over my heart. You know what it means. I’m sending so much love to your beautiful family. Love you.”

