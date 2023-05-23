James Gunn and More Pay Tribute To Ray Stevenson

Tragically, veteran actor Ray Stevenson passed away while filming Cassino in Ischia (TBD) in Lacco Ameno, Italy, at the age of 58. Since the news was announced, many fans and industry insiders have paid tribute to the beloved actor.

George Raymond Stevenson was an actor from Northern Ireland. He started his career after graduating from the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School at 29 years old. Since then, he has appeared in numerous action films and television shows, including as Titus Pullo in Rome (2005-2007), Roger Wesley in The Other Guys (2010), Porthos in The Three Musketeers (2011), Isaak Sirko in Dexter (2012), Firefly in G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013), Ohthere of Halogaland in Vikings (2020), Marcus Eaton in the Divergent series, and the villainous Governor Scott Buxton in the Academy Award-winning film RRR (2022).

However, most visitors to Inside The Magic probably recognize Stevenson from his roles in various Marvel and Star Wars projects, including as Frank Castle/Punisher in Punisher: War Zone (2008) and The Super Hero Squad Show (2009), Volstagg in the Thor films (2011, 2013, 2017), and the voice of Gar Saxon in Star Wars Rebels (2016-2017) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2020). He will star as Baylan Skoll in the upcoming Ahsoka (2023).

Since the news was announced by his representatives this mourning, the internet has been mourning the loss of the beloved actor with plenty of tributes online. Here’s just a sampling of thousands.

Tributes to the Late, Great Ray Stevenson

One of the biggest names to pay tribute to Stevenson was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) director James Gunn. He stated that “he was a joy to work with” despite only interacting in an after-credits scene and industry events.

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023

British actor Scott Adkins lamented the loss of his friend, “Big Ray,” stating, “Life is short so make the most of it, people.”

I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023

Stevenson was also mourned by the entire team behind RRR, lovingly referring to him as “SIR SCOTT.”

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔 Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Star Wars composers Sean and Deana Kiner also mentioned their love for the actor, stating that “His truly haunting performance in Ahsoka has a gravity that stunned us all.” They ended by saying that “the craft is poorer for his absence.”

Gut punch this morning learning Ray Stevenson passed away. His truly haunting performance in Ahsoka has a gravity that stunned us all. A great loss of a veteran artist and the craft is poorer for his absence. pic.twitter.com/cuFHcg2fmu — Kiner Music 🏳️‍⚧️ (@KinerMusic) May 22, 2023

Many fans across Twitter shared plenty of tributes to the actor, including clips of scenes from various projects Ray Stevenson has been featured in. While they’re mostly too violent or mature to share on this website, one fan shared an incredible piece of fan art by comic artist Ron Chan.

Saddened by the passing of the legendary Ray Stevenson. Though known many roles across his career, to me he will always be Blackbeard from Black Sails, and the iconic Titus Pullo from Rome, roles in which he brought incredible subtlety to otherwise violent men. THIRTEEEEEEEN!!!! pic.twitter.com/3pZp0tHOtq — Ron Chan (@RonDanChan) May 22, 2023

While there are still some projects from the actor that are set to release soon, it’s needless to say that Ray Stevenson’s presence is already missed by fans from around the world.

What is your favorite Ray Stevenson performance? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!