Goodbye Thor? — Chris Hemsworth Unsure About MCU Return

Chris Hemsworth has opened up about some of his hardest stunts, and in the process, the actor confesses that his return to the MCU might not happen.

For over ten years, Chris Hemsworth has been Thor Odinson. The God of Thunder. In his earlier movies, Thor was serious and a powerhouse who couldn’t put aside his ego. Now, Thor has become a bit of a joke because of Taika Waititi after Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). While some fans enjoyed the movie, it was clear that a line had been crossed for Thor, and now fans wished he was more serious instead of being childishly foolish all the time.

Thor 5 could definitely happen, but no official plans have been confirmed for Thor, which is a common thing for Marvel at the moment. The God of Thunder saved the day and took Gorr’s daughter to be his new adopted daughter and now Hemsworth is enjoying his time of acting and doing other things. The actor is gearing up for his next movie, Extraction 2 (2023), to release on Netflix.

The actor shared that the stunts he did for the action sequel were some of the hardest ones he has ever done. In his interview, Hemsworth also points out that he hopes he can incorporate some of his new experience in a Marvel movie if he ever returns:

It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done. I’m not exaggerating. At the end of a take, you’re sucking air like you never have before, and everyone drops to their knees. But it’s so much more rewarding. I would love to take this style and integrate it into a Marvel film, if I was ever to do another one.

Hemsworth has a good reason not to return as Thor Odinson in the next years anyways. His medical records reveal that the actor has a good chance of getting Alzheimer’s due to his family history, which might lead the actor to step away from acting in the next few years.

While fans might enjoy Thor and what he has done in the MCU, his role in the future likely won’t be huge and will allow someone else to take over as one of the strongest Avengers. The Infinity Saga did Thor justice, and now it seems that the Multiverse Saga won’t get the same luxury, but it was a good run for Thor, and hopefully, Hemsworth can be with his family or pursue other projects that demand less than the MCU.

Extraction 2 releases on June 16, 2023, on Netflix!

