Disney Adds, Then Deletes Release Date for ‘Ahsoka’ Show

Star Wars fans are getting some mixed messages from the folks at Lucasfilm, who can’t seem to decide when Episode 1 of Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+.

It’s been a long time coming for the next big live-action Star Wars series: the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka. The show is written and directed by Dave Filoni, who first introduced the character to the galaxy far, far away in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Following the titular ex-Jedi in the years following the collapse of the Galactic Empire, the story will see Ahsoka Tano reuniting with old friends like Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to face off against a dangerous threat: Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Watch the official teaser trailer for Ahsoka below:

At this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, fans got an idea of what to expect from Ahsoka in the first trailer, as well as an unspecified Disney+ release window of August 2023. However, as of now, an exact premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

But earlier this week, Disney might’ve accidentally dropped the release date during their Upfront presentation, where they unveiled trailers and premiere dates for their upcoming TV slate. During the event, the company announced Disney+ release dates for highly anticipated new seasons of Marvel’s Loki and Only Murders in the Building, along with new titles such as Echo.

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm didn’t follow suit with release dates of their own. Still, they did show an exclusive behind-the-scenes video for Ahsoka along with the trailers for The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew which were first shown at Star Wars Celebration—all of which have yet to be made public.

Strangely enough, after the event, DisneyMovieInsider.com, an official Disney site, listed Ahsoka for release on August 31, 2023. The post has since been removed, leading many to wonder if it was a mistake on the website’s part or simply information Lucasfilm is waiting to reveal at a later time.

Many have speculated that August 31 is simply a placeholder date, which makes sense, considering it’s at the end of the month. Something also doesn’t line up about the day of the week this hypothetical premiere falls on—Thursday—a day in which Disney+ typically doesn’t release content, electing for Wednesdays or Fridays instead.

However, if this report actually has some validity to it, the unusual Thursday release date could be a result of Disney’s shift in content strategy amid the global financial crisis and, more recently, the Hollywood writers’ strike. Season 2 of Marvel’s Loki will air on Fridays, which could be a sign of big changes behind the scenes at Disney+.

Hopefully, fans won’t have too long to wait to find out when Ahsoka will arrive on the streaming platform, as its August release window is quickly approaching. We’ll likely know by the end of June, especially ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Regardless, it seem like Ahsoka is still on track to arrive this summer—which is more than we can say for other Disney+ releases.

Do you think Ahsoka‘s reported August 31 release date is true? Or is it just a placeholder? Share your thoughts in the comments below.