Ten-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Mystery Might Be Finally Solved in ‘Ahsoka’

Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka might finally answer a question, Star Wars fans have been asking for a decade, and the answer might be terrifying.

Back in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano leaves the Jedi Order. She doesn’t do this because she joins the Separatist Alliance or found love outside of the Order, but it is because she was framed and the Jedi Order didn’t stand with her. Her faith in the order was shattered, and she left the Jedi behind to find her own path.

This did lead Anakin Skywalker down to the dark side as he took it as a personal failure for not being there for Ahsoka when she needed it most. Fortunately, it was because of this that Ahsoka ended up at the right place when Order 66 happened.

While her story will continue decades after that moment, the series might continue the story told back in 2013 with “The Wrong Jedi” arc in the Clone Wars. Barriss Offee was revealed to be the force user responsible for the Jedi Temple bombing and framed Ahsoka for it.

Offee was sentenced to prison, and it’s unclear what became of her. Some fans think she is now an Inquisitor, while others think she died by Darth Vader. Her fate remains unknown, but a new Inquisitor has appeared in the Ahsoka trailer, with Empire Magazine poking fun at who the Inquisitor could be:

Some might say that the Inquisitor was the Eighth brother from Star Wars: Rebels who appeared on Malachore, but his helmet differs from the one in the Ahsoka series. While Filoni is known to retcon certain details, those retcons are normally for moments he didn’t work on.

Other fans believe that Ezra Bridger could be the Inquisitor because Grand Admiral Thrawn would have access to many relics, but that doesn’t seem right. It might be far-fetched to believe Barriss Offee is the Inquisitor, but the real question is, why is the character in the series? The Inqusistorius died long ago as the Empire disbanded the project before Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977).

If this Inquisitor is around during the events of Ahsoka and not a flashback, what does this mean for the Inquisitors? Did the Inquisitorius die out? Will fans finally learn what happened to the Inquisitors? These are questions fans have, and if Barriss Offee is part of that story, it would be one nice way to wrap up several years of storytelling.

