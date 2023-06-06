‘Ahsoka’ Stomps “Embarrassing” ‘Star Wars’ Designs

Although they have more than a few choices like Andor and The Mandalorian to tide them over, Star Wars fans are undoubtedly counting down the days until the premiere of Ahsoka. Set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, the series is set to provide a different perspective from Rosario Dawson’s Jedi heroine. However, some fans notice a particular distinction between Ahsoka and the other Star Wars series.

Images of a masked Inquisitor from the series have been released, but some fans are a bit divisive. While the leather-clad Sith Enforcer is obviously an intimidating presence, some fans are using it as an opportunity to trash on the series that came before. As impressive as this new Inquisitor is, some Obi-Wan Kenobi fans feel cheated.

Ahsoka Improves on “Embarrassing” Star Wars Designs

The images above are from @Lilfellow25’s Twitter post that called out the design quality of Ahsoka and Kenobi. The original tweet reads,

“I’m sorry to say but the level of quality of these two shows are staggering to me. Look at this inquisitor in #Ahsoka compared to the ones in #Kenobi it’s almost embarrassing.” Related: Lucasfilm Darling Dave Filoni Is Quietly Creating His Own ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Although it’s certainly easy to compare the two images, some are missing the fact that these two are not the same character. and more importantly, they do not happen along the same time period. Fan gripings aside, other twitter-users bring different points to light, such as @StarWarsOnly who points out that this could be our first hint at Starkiller from the Force Unleashed franchise.

Ahsoka’s time period isn’t just a chance for Star Wars to explore a new chapter of the ever-expanding galaxy, but to improve on designs, storytelling techniques, and points of view. Given the reception the Grand Inquisitor’s design had back when Kenobi’s series premiered, this could be Lucasfilm’s way of taking note.

Considering that Dave Filoni is the series’ biggest writer and showrunner, it’s safe to say Star Wars fans are in the best of hands no matter where the design goes. Hopefully, we’ll be able to see Ahsoka and the new Inquisitor clash lightsabers in an epic battle worthy of the franchise.

What are your notes on the new designs? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!