Lucasfilm Darling Dave Filoni Is Quietly Creating His Own ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Although fans might still have to wait a long while for Taika Waititi’s upcoming Star Wars movie, the extended universe on Disney+ is giving fans more than enough life and lore to tide fans over until then. But while most are all content and happy with The Mandalorian, Andor, and the potential second season of The Book of Boba Fett, they’ve all been sleeping on a huge development from Dave Filoni.

Anyone who has been keeping track of all the guest characters and cameos in recent episodes of The Mandalorian, and across the “Mando-Verse”, will notice that they all have one thing in common, they all come from Filoni’s animated canon. More than a few familiar faces are in the mix, from Clone Wars to Rebels. Why would Disney incorporate so many if they didn’t intend to use them?

A New Hope From Dave Filoni

Fans of the galaxy far, far away are always happy to return to the familiar worlds of Tatooine and Coruscant, but there has been a great cry for Disney and Star Wars to tell a completely new story. Who better to tell it than the man who has already weaved so many into the space opera saga?

In both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett alone, we have been introduced to many of the biggest players in Filoni’s animated universe. As of now, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, Cad Bane, and most recently, Zeb Orrelios have all made proper live-action appearances in the Disney+ streaming universe. What if these aren’t cameos or just more minor recurring roles but an appetizer for something bigger to come?

Star Wars: The Next Generation

Inside the Magic has discussed the potential for a live-action adaptation of the animated shows before, but it might be bigger than that. It’s not just that Filoni is bringing in cameos and guest appearances for fan service, but what roles they play in the grand scheme of Star Wars.

Ahsoka, Zeb, and Bo-Katan aren’t just cameos; they are appearances from key protagonists across various plot points in the main saga. It’s already been confirmed that even more are underway, such as Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren from Rebels coming to Ahsoka’s series, so it seems far too perfect timing for something not to be in the works. That said, the inclusion of Ezra and Sabine in Ahsoka, although here played by Eman Esfandi and Natasha Liu Bordizzo, respectively, could already be the answer to a full live-action sequel of Filoni’s Rebels series.

Dave Filoni has already proven time and time again that he genuinely loves Star Wars, and his creations arguably have just as big of a fanbase as the original trilogy. The age of Skywalker is over, and it’s time for Filoni to take the throne for a full-length feature.

Do you think something is getting ready to happen, and fans aren't paying attention?