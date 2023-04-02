One ‘Star Wars’ Fan Reimagines A Proper Ending For Kylo Ren to Honor Anakin Skywalker

The Sequel Trilogy made a lot of mistakes, and one of the biggest ones was allowing Kylo Ren to die at the end of Star Wars: Episode XI — The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren/Ben Solo was among the few best parts of the Sequel Trilogy. As a dark side user tormented by his love for his parents and hatred for others, Kylo was the fallen apprentice of Luke Skywalker. That’s how Luke lost his Jedi Temple and abandoned the Jedi way becoming a hermit.

Kylo Ren did what no one expected him to do. He killed Han Solo, his father, in Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2017) and became Supreme Leader of the First Order in The Last Jedi. Sadly, his story ended abruptly as he redeemed himself at the very end, only to sacrifice himself to heal Rey.

Fans were left with Rey living through the encounter and Ben Solo being left on Exegol. This ending angered fans who wanted to see more of Ben Solo but couldn’t. One fan, in particular, went out of their way to present a new idea on how Ben Solo’s story should have ended:

I think Ben Solo surviving, traveling the galaxy on his own like a nomad and finding ways to fix the worlds he helped terrorize when he was Supreme Leader of the First Order, would’ve been a cooler ending for him it both leaves room for a new story, and wraps up his old one

He then adds that this path for Ben Solo would’ve honored Anakin Skywalker as it would have been the reverse of Anakin’s fate which would have been a cool parallel as Kylo Ren spent so much time obsessing over Darth Vader that it would have made his time in the light side feel more compelling as he could’ve studies Anakin Skywalker instead:

It’s kind of a reverse of Anakin’s fate. Where Anakin dies and doesn’t live to see the harm he had caused when he embraced the dark side, Ben actually has an opportunity to make amends.

This proposed change to the Sequel Trilogy would be so good for the story. One of the things that hurt the Sequel Trilogy is not allowing Ben Solo to live and continue the Skywalker legacy. While Rey could teach future Jedi, Ben Solo would have more knowledge and could use that time to make amends for all the crimes he committed.

Now, fans are left in limbo and can only guess what could possibly happen after The Rise of Skywalker, but this proposed ending will likely leave fans wishing that Lucasfilm didn’t end the character’s arc on Exegol and left him to live and start fresh in a galaxy healing after Palpatine somehow returned.

