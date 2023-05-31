‘Ahsoka’ Kills Entire ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

While it might not be doing so well in terms of expensive hotels, the Star Wars universe has a lot in store for fans in the near future. With projects like Jedi: Survivor, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte all well underway, the galaxy far, far away is growing bigger and bigger with each new announcement. However, too big to fail is an unrealistic and impossible standard.

Star Wars will always be a permanent fixture in our entertainment culture; nothing can take that away. That being said, Disney and Lucasfilm might have just torn one of their biggest films to pieces with the nullification of a single line of dialogue.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi?

Return of the Jedi is the thrilling conclusion to the original Star Wars trillogy, and it’s easily one of the finest films in the franchise. However, to say it aged well with the rest of the sequels is a bit of a stretch. As the universe developed and expanded, the more Yoda’s parting words to Luke meant less and less.

Even if he were just referring to Leia, Luke Skywalker is far from “the last of the Jedi” if the expanded universe is to be believed. Along with fan favorites like Ahsoka Tano, characters like Grogu, Cal Cestis, Master Luminara, and more are shown to have survived nearly the entirety of the Star Wars franchise. That creates a massive problem for the entirety of the narrative and Yoda’s character.

Ahsoka and the supposed adaptation of Heir to the Empire are both exciting projects fans are instantly going to be drawn to, but they also tear holes in the entire Star Wars universe. Yoda wasn’t just off when he told Luke he was the last surviving Jedi, but there was practically enough Force-users to form a new Jedi Order to take on the Empire. With such a massive oversight, did the final confrontation and Battle of Endor even matter?

In the famous words of Obi-Wan Kenobi, what we’ve told you is true… from a certain point of view.Fans are going to have their own explanations and interpretations of the canon, and that’s what gives the Star Wars franchise such a mythic and mystical quality. While the surviving Jedi’s presence does indeed nullify Yoda’s lines to Luke, it doesn’t destroy the interest in more stories from the galaxy far, far away.

