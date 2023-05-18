Elon Musk Angers Anti-Defamation League with X-Men Tweet

Ever the source of controversy, billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk has come under fire for a Tweet about X-Men villain Magneto, angering the Anti-Defamation League in the process.

Billionaire Elon Musk started as the co-founder of X.com, a financial services and e-mail payment website. This would later merge with PayPal, making Musk the CEO. He would create multiple other ventures, including SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. He is one of the world’s richest men, alongside Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault.

However, the Tesla CEO is now mainly in the news for purchasing and leading Twitter, one of the world’s most popular social media platforms. He has made many drastic and questionable changes, including lifting bans on specific figures, making blue checkmarks purchasable, and creating Twitter Blue.

Since then, Musk has consistently found himself at the center of various online controversies, with the most recent being his comparison of Jewish businessman George Soros to Marvel supervillain Magneto.

Elon Musk “Apologizes” For Comparing George Soros to Magneto

Elon Musk began trending on his own social media platform when he Tweeted that “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” referring to George Soros.

Soros is a Hungarian-American businessman who is also Jewish and a Holocaust survivor, two traits he shares with the supervillain. He has constantly been berated with anti-semitic rhetoric online, which has only increased since Elon Musk became the owner and CEO of Twitter.

When a follower questioned the comparison, Musk replied, “You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity.”

Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems. To see @ElonMusk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment — comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros “hates humanity" — is not just distressing, it's… pic.twitter.com/ECAuYahSga — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) May 16, 2023

Musk was swiftly called out by the Anti-Defamation League chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt, saying, “Soros often is held up by the far-right, using antisemitic tropes, as the source of the world’s problems. To see Elon Musk, regardless of his intent, feed this segment — comparing him to a Jewish supervillain, claiming Soros’ hates humanity’ — is not just distressing, it’s dangerous: it will embolden extremists who already contrive anti-Jewish conspiracies and have tried to attack Soros and Jewish communities as a result.”

Elon Musk apologized for the Tweet. However, it seemed to be sarcastic because he immediately followed the apology with, “It was really unfair to Magneto.” Either side has made no other comments.

Do you think people are overreacting to Elon Musk’s Tweet? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!