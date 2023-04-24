‘Star Wars’ Fans Blindsided By Elon Musk’s Shocking Message About the Franchise

Elon Musk has been known for saying a few shocking things here and there, but no Star Wars fan was ready for the Twitter CEO to share his thoughts on the franchise earlier.

While Musk is known for his Tesla cars and being an innovator with technology with projects such as SpaceX, the controversial developer has also bought his way into a permanent influence on Twitter as their CEO. While it may have started as a simple joke, Musk now has a lot on his plate and is trying to make the most of it.

His new initiative with Twitter Blue has left some celebrities angry for requiring them to pay a subscription to verify their identity. Still, Musk secretly gave every content creator with a million followers a free subscription. Despite all of this, Musk likes to jump around and send answers in a variety of places, and one of them was in a galaxy far, far away.

During one of Disney’s advertisements for The Bad Batch Season 2‘s soundtrack, Musk took a second to share his love for the series:

Bad Batch is great

Bad Batch is great — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 22, 2023

Other fans were shocked that Musk was interested in the animated Star Wars series and shared their surprise in the comments:

Yes, it is great! You forget it’s animated sometimes – really intense action sequences too! Brilliant!

Yes, it is great! You forget it’s animated sometimes – really intense action sequences too! Brilliant! — GDNASP (@GDNASP111) April 22, 2023

Man has good taste

Man has good taste — Bob Barker (@Capt_Barker) April 23, 2023

Related: ‘The Mandalorian’; Season 3 Episodes, Ranked It is! Great end of the season. Same with Mando! It is! Great end of the season. Same with Mando! pic.twitter.com/NyARkIu1Ow — DogeMarine (@DogeMarineP) April 22, 2023 This was not what I expected Elon to ever tweet about ^^

This was not what I expected Elon to ever tweet about ^^ — Youngstar (@Youngstar99999) April 22, 2023

This isn’t the first time Elon Musk has been caught praising Clone Force 99 as he also shared a Tweet last year of him watching the series with his son. It seems that Filoni’s latest animated series was worth continuing. Season 2 ended with a shocking twist, setting up a darker Season 3 with The Bad Batch setting up a tragic ending for the series as Lucasfilm confirms Season 3 will be the final season.

While Dee Bradley Baker’s voice has been a constant joy for Star Wars fans, Bad Batch Season 3 might be the last time fans can hear him voice the clones, as it seems that Lucasfilm might be done telling their story in animation very soon. Tales of the Jedi might continue and tell stories based on different Jedi in the Star Wars universe at different time periods, such as Luke Skywalker during the reign of the Galactic Empire or explore some Jedi who lived during the Old Republic or the High Republic.

Did you like The Bad Batch Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!