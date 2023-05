Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans are showing their love for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), which premiered on May 5 and marked the conclusion of the franchise beloved by millions.

*(Editor’s Note: This article contains minor spoilers.)

One tribute to the Marvel Studios film quickly went viral, but not in the way its creator hoped. TikTok user Alyssa López shared a video of a tattoo inspired by Rocket Raccoon’s assigned number in the film, an essential part of the character’s backstory and what he was called before he chose his name:

Unfortunately, the tattoo bears a striking similarity to numerical arm tattoos forcibly given to Holocaust victims as they entered concentration camps. @newyorkcardo stitched the video, shocked by the insensitive tattoo:

“Let’s not tattoo numbers on our hands based on the cartoon raccoon,” he said. “Six million people my guy,” he wrote in the video’s caption, referencing the estimated number of victims of the Holocaust.

Thousands were furious about the tattoo. “Do people not know what that used to mean?” @yeet_groot asked.

Others pointed out that Rocket Racoon hated his numbered name, which was involuntarily given to him in captivity.

“It’s almost like they didn’t watch the whole movie where the characters gave themselves names to personify themselves,” said @suprahung.

“That’s the other thing! It’s essentially his slave name!” @jordankpaul agreed. “Why would you want the worst memory Rocket has tattooed on then?”

López has not commented on backlash to the tattoo but turned off the ability to comment on her videos following the attention.

Directed and written by James Gunn and produced by Kevin Feige, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is said to be the finale in the iconic Marvel series. The official film description reads:

In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn writes and directs “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

