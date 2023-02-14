Disney CEO Bob Iger Calls Out Elon Musk Over China Response

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger recently had an interesting exchange with Tesla Billionaire Elon Musk.

Bob Iger has been in the national spotlight quite a bit over the course of the last couple of weeks, especially after Disney’s last shareholder meeting.

During the meeting, Iger shared several exciting announcements for Disney moving forward, including new sequels for Frozen, Toy Story, and Zootopia. Though the Parks Division saw an increase in profits by more than 30%, Iger announced that more than 7,000 workers in every division of The Walt Disney Company would be laid off. Shortly after, Iger also shared that Disney could potentially drop Hulu if the right offer can forward for the streaming platform.

However, a lesser item that many fans might have missed is Iger’s exchange with Elon Musk earlier this month on the social media platform Twitter.

When the news that a Chinese Spy Balloon had been shot down off the coast of South Carolina circulated all over Twitter and the internet, Musk shared a photo from the beloved Disney movie Up (2009).

Bob Iger replied to the Tesla CEO:

Very “cheeky” of you, @elonmusk!

Musk has been known to throw a little shade at Disney from time to time. The billionaire commented, “it’s time,” when the news broke that Winnie the Pooh had officially entered the public domain last year.

In another Tweet, Musk threw shade at Disney following a controversy that occurred more than 60 years ago. In 1958, Disney released White Wilderness, an Academy Award-winning “True-Life Adventure” nature documentary about wildlife in the northernmost snow-covered parts of North America. Some of the most memorable scenes from the documentary depicted the supposed “mass suicide” phenomenon among lemmings, small rodents that live mostly in or near the Arctic.

There have been rumors in the past that Musk might be putting together an offer to buy The Walt Disney Company, but at this point, nothing of the sort has been confirmed.

