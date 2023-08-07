Gina Carano Threatens Lawsuit Against Disney For “Unfair” Firing

Gina Carano hasn’t let go of her 2021 firing from The Mandalorian.

The actress played New Republic Marshal Cara Dune in the first two seasons of the Star Wars series on Disney+, created by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. Carano’s character was initially a hit, but she divided Lucasfilm fans after posting controversial coronavirus vaccine memes, COVID-19 misinformation, transphobic messages, and memes that some construed as anti-semitic. She took social media by storm, with #WeLoveCaraDune, #FireGinaCarano, and #IStandWithGinaCarano trending on Twitter at the time.

The former women’s MMA and Muay Thai fighter hasn’t been completely “canceled.” She starred in the Breitbart original film, My Son Hunter (2022). Alongside Ben Shapiro and The Daily Wire, Carano starred in and produced Terror on the Prarie, which also premiered last year.

But Carano’s recent work hardly compares to her Star Wars fame. Due to her immense popularity, she was offered her own Disney+ spinoff series, Rangers of the New Republic. Disney canceled the project following Carano’s controversial tweets and replaced her with Mary Elizabeth Winstead in season three of The Mandalorian.

Over two years later, Carano isn’t ready to let go of everything she lost. On Saturday, she spoke out online after Twitter/X owner Elon Musk offered legal assistance to anyone fired from their jobs directly because of posts they made on the platform.

“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill. No limit. Please let us know,” Musk wrote.

“I think I qualify. ☺️,” Carano quipped.

Musk has not responded to Carano's post as of Sunday evening.

