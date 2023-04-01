Two Years Later, ‘The Mandalorian’ Finally Replaces Gina Carano

The Mandalorian Season 3 finally reveals how Lucasfilm will continue Cara Dune’s story without Gina Carano ever returning because another star has taken over her role.

A few weeks ago, Cara Dune’s story was explained as the character was now back with the New Republic working as a soldier in their ranks. This leaves Gina Carano’s Star Wars character to no longer have a chance to return in The Mandalorian, as Disney does not need to bring the character back.

Now in Chapter 21, “The Pirate,” Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee) has replaced Cara Dune’s role in the series. As a ranger of the New Republic, he hears about Nevarro and travels to Coruscant to get more men. After not getting more resources, Teva reaches the Mandalorian covert to tell Din Djarin that Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) needs his help.

While Teva is beyond resourceful in this episode, it does feel like Jon Favreau may have rewritten the role to include Teva over Cara Dune. If Cara had been back with the New Republic, she could have had a more interesting connection between all three groups. Din Djarin would have had a past with Cara, and Greef Karga would’ve called her instead. This connection makes more sense, but Gina Carano’s return wouldn’t happen.

Two years ago, the actress compared Republicans to those who suffered in the holocaust in a viral picture and had Lucasfilm decide not to rehire her for other projects. This led to fans being shocked at Carano’s departure as the Rangers of the New Republic series was reportedly going to be about her. That Star Wars series was axed, and now people like Carson Teva take over the role that Cara Dune would’ve had in the series.

Other fans after Chapter 21 began to ask the same question online as they started to notice the odd similarities:

is Carson Teva fulfilling a role originally meant for Cara Dune in #TheMandalorian?

Teva had a fun role in the last episode as he confirmed that Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon wasn’t on Coruscant. He met Star Wars: Rebels character Zeb Orrelios before jumping into the action. Now, fans are more concerned about what Moff Gideon is up to, but Teva’s role in the series might continue to grow as it seems he is replacing Gina Carano’s original role in the franchise.

