‘Star Wars’ Actor Willing to Jump Ship For DCU Role In A Heartbeat

Katee Sackhoff might be one of the biggest stars in The Mandalorian, but the Star Wars actor isn’t done taking lead roles from major franchises.

As Bo-Katan Kryze, Sackhoff has seen much success reprising her role as the famed female Mandalorian who is now helping Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin reunite all of the Mandalorians in Star Wars. Her role in the series continues to grow increasingly important, but Sackhoff didn’t always want to be involved in the galaxy far, far away.

One of her original goals was to be in DC and play Poison Ivy, the Batman villain is well-known for her ability to control plants and others with her powers. Ivy isn’t a villain fans have seen a lot in live-action, as the villain’s last appearance was in Batman & Robin (1997).

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Sackhoff explains that her desire to play Poison Ivy is very high as she would almost anything to play the part, just wouldn’t sell her first child for the role:

“I can’t quite say that I would sell my firstborn, because she’s quite special to me [laughs]. But I would like sh*t twice and die to play Poison Ivy.”

The actress continues by explaining that Mike Flanagan, a director interested in bringing Clayface to the DCU, is someone she would love to work with. After working with him on Oculus (2013), the actress shares that she would love to reunite with Flanagan for his rumored DCU film:

“He is such a genius and so collaborative. Working on Oculus was so much fun for me because he allowed me to talk about what I wanted to do with her [the character “Marie Russell] I love bringing physicality to the roles that I play and horror is no different,”

If Clayface did get his own standalone movie, it wouldn’t be hard for Poison Ivy to join the cast. Before The Mandalorian, Katee Sackhoff was a known actress, but her fame really kicked off once her role in Star Wars became well-known. Now, Sackhoff’s reputation and friendship with Flanigan could be enough for her to get the role she always wanted.

The only problem is that Bo-Katan’s and DC’s future are bound to cause scheduling conflicts. Both franchises are gearing up for big events, and if Sackhoff has a role in both of them, her time with her family might be in jeopardy.

At the moment, it seems like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin is about to let Bo-Katan unite all the Mandalorians. This has made fans question why he isn’t the one to help unite all the Mandalorians after obtaining the Darksaber. Poison Ivy is a villain that could be very interesting to look at once again for a live-action project. Hopefully, the Star Wars actor gets her wish and can do both!

