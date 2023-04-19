Disney Just Ended Grogu’s Career

Season three of The Mandalorian just ended with an all-out brawl between the surviving Mandalorians and the forces of Moff Gideon. Naturally, Din Djarin and Grogu came out on top, but the episode may or may not have just made a massive mistake with Mando’s adopted alien son.

Spoiler Alert!: If you have yet to see the season finale, read no further. The final episode not only had Grogu officially joining the tribe as Din Djarin’s apprentice and earning the name “Din Grogu,” but unleashing perhaps his most powerful Force demonstration in the entire series. That might sound impressive on paper, but it might have also been a fatal error for the character.

A Grave Mistake for Grogu

It’s no secret that Grogu is somehow related or otherwise connected to one of the most powerful Jedi in the canon, Master Yoda, but his latest stunt might have just pushed him into OP territory. Not only does Grogu use his abilities to help Djarin fight the Praetorian Guard, but also protect him and Bo-Katan from a blazing inferno by created a massive Force bubble.

That could all be entirely excusable, if it wasn’t for one major factor. Grogu might have the power to lift a massive Mudhorn off the ground, but using his powers like that often leaves him severely depleted. Yet somehow he’s able to form a forcefield long enough to deflect a wall of fire from roasting three people alive without breaking a sweat?

It’s Rey All Over Again

Although Grogu might be Disney’s most marketable alien since Stitch, he’s running the risk of another famous Star Wars character destined for greatness before the fanbase turned on her. Before The Rise of Skywalker, Rey was slated to be the heroine the galaxy far, far away needed, but she soon went from the last Jedi to social media pariah. Now Grogu is faced with the exact same fate.

The latest episode might have just ended his chapter, but it also could have sunk a chunk of emotional investment into the character. If Grogu is able to take care of himself now, what reason does Din Djarin have to protect him? This isn’t a plot-breaking scenario, but it’s going to change how we see the little green guy.

