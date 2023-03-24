Stitch to Become Resort Exclusive Experience at Disney

Disney seems not to know what to do with Experiment 626 these days. Although he’s slated to get a live-action remake from Dean Fleischer Camp in the near future, his days at the Disney Parks might be numbered. His Tomorrowland appearances might be growing more and more limited, there’s still one place Stitch can always be found.

Stitch is undeniably one of Disney’s most popular characters. In fact, second only to Mickey Mouse and Winnie the Pooh, it’s safe to say that he’s probably one of the most recognizable and marketable figures in Disney’s canon. But If he’s such a big success, why does Disney seem to be phasing him out?

Will Disney Say Aloha to Stitch?

In years prior, Disney made a huge effort to make Stitch a major part of their theme park experience. Although Stitch’s Great Escape was only mildly successful, he still had his own Meet and Greet queue, environment, and tons of merch. Now that TRON is moving in on his territory, it seems like he might be getting replaced.

As the rest of Disney’s Meet and Greets have moved on from their socially-distanced practices, Stitch can still only be found on the Tomorrowland stage. Even then, his appearances are still somewhat irregular. Some days, it feels like Guests can only find him thanks to pure luck.

Nobody Gets Left Behind

Although his Park appearances are growing more and more infrequent, there is still one place Stitch can always be found. Those Guests staying at Disney’s Polynesian Resort with an appetite for a “bountiful breakfast” or a Polynesian barbecue and an affinity for Disney’s favorite troublemaker should immediately make reservations at ‘Ohana.

Not only does the island-inspired restaurant have a delicious menu, but it’s also the only place where Guests can meet both Lilo and Stitch together for a character dining experience. Even if Disney decides to delete him from the Game Grid with their TRON expansion, he can still be found on Disney property.

Do you think Stitch is on his way out? Tell us at Inside the Magic in the comments below!