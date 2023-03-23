Disney World’s Exciting New Restaurant Finally Opens

Guests can finally enjoy the newest dining experience at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

After months of waiting, the time has finally come to welcome Walt Disney World’s newest dining location!

Roundup Rodeo BBQ officially opened today, March 23, 2023, at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The new eatery houses a fun and tasty new dining experience for Guests to enjoy as they visit Andy’s Backyard at the Park.

“Using some of his favorite toys, games, and playsets, Andy has created a rodeo arena for his toys … and all honorary toys visiting Andy’s backyard. Chow down on house-smoked meats, a roundup of sides, sweet surprises, and more in this western-themed family-style restaurant, where you’ll see the world through the eyes of Andy’s toys.”

Disney Parks Blog first revealed the new Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ, all the way back in 2019. Unfortunately, the initial opening day got pushed back due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, much like a lot of other projects at Disney World and Disneyland.

The restaurant can be found in Toy Story Land, along with other rides, attractions, and eateries. Toy Story Land at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios immerses Guests in Andy’s backyard with their favorite characters from the films. Guests can enjoy three great rides as well as some unique atmosphere and theming as they make their way through the land.

In other news, Disney World is also about to open TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom. This futuristic roller coaster allows Guests to step into “The Grid.” This new experience opens on April 4, 2023 in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom.

