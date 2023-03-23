Disney Shifting Focus to More Money, Losing Educational and Original Attractions

The Disney Parks have long been known as a family-friendly vacation destination for people of all ages.

One of the reasons that Walt Disney World specifically is so magical is because of the educational elements that can be found throughout the Parks. Animal Kingdom and EPCOT especially used to be more of the educational Parks versus Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, which are the more “entertaining” Parks. Over the last few years, EPCOT has slowly been changing from a Park that focused on science, technology, and education, and has been leaning more towards including various IPs and recognizable characters as well as gaining a reputation for being the “alcoholic Park.” Animal Kingdom, meanwhile, has so far continued to maintain an educational and informational focus, with its many animal exhibits, walking trails, and focus on conservation.

When the concept of the Park was first designed, it was meant to feature all kinds of creatures, from the real and modern to the prehistoric to the fantastic. While the fantastic part of it has only just recently been realized with the addition of Pandora: The World of Avatar, the dinosaurs have long been a feature of Animal Kingdom. Unfortunately, it seems as though they may be on their way to extinction even within the Disney Parks.

DinoLand U.S.A. is an entire area of Animal Kingdom dedicated to prehistoric animals, with a heavy focus on dinosaurs. The area featured several rides, a carnival-style kiddie area, and a dig site where kids could play and sort through sand, looking for dinosaur bones. While colorful and fun, the area was also educational, teaching children about dinosaurs and keeping science entertaining. While the carnival area could have used better theming or a better inclusion into the Park, it was still enjoyable for children.

There is an educational aspect in Dino Land USA which I believe will be removed and lost if the land is transformed into a land based on Disney Feature Animation. Original stories have as much value as film stories. #TWDC #dinosaurs #WDW #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/lmwWi2xtIm — Jim Shull (@JimShull) March 21, 2023

Unfortunately, Disney announced last year that parts of DinoLand U.S.A. would become extinct, claiming that there was no official replacement but that the area could be better served as something else. Rumors speculate that the area will be turned into a Zootopia (2016) area or other animal-based IP. Unfortunately, Disney sees that IP-themed areas are what seem bring them more money and they seem to shifting their focus to that. This overrules the educational aspect that the Disney Parks could bring to children in an effort to make learning fun while still being “Disney.”

What do you think about losing DinoLand U.S.A. or other educational areas in Disney?