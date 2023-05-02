Brand-New Trailer Showcases Footage From Upcoming ‘Star Wars’ Projects

A brand-new trailer showcases many new upcoming Star Wars projects.

Can you remember the two Star Wars hiatuses? The first, of course, followed the ending of the Original Trilogy with Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), which lasted for 16 years until Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999) arrived in theaters (though there were two Star Wars cartoons in 1986 in Ewoks and Droids).

The second was the period between the end of the Prequel Trilogy with Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) and Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008). By hiatus, we do, of course, mean anything related to the small screen or the big screen (there were tons of novels and comic books and video games keeping us entertained during these lost years).

But these days, that’s all changed. It’s hard to imagine there was ever a hiatus in Star Wars, and for a long time, it seemed as though the long-rumored Star Wars Sequel Trilogy wouldn’t even happen. But ever since Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, there has been no shortage of Star Wars content, whether on Disney+ or the big screen.

Star Wars: Rebels (2014) was among the first, while Star Wars: The Clone Wars (the series) also returned following its own hiatus. And then the seal had finally been broken on the cinematic side of things, as Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015) arrived in theaters, followed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) the next year.

Then, in 2017, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) arrived, and another spin-off came a year later in Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018). The Sequel Trilogy ended in 2019 with Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019), which also marked the franchise’s third run in theaters. But where one story ends, another begins.

That same year, The Mandalorian (2019) premiered on Disney+, marking the beginning of a new era in Star Wars — live-action television shows. It was followed by spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett (2021), Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022), Andor (2022), and, of course, two more of its own seasons, with the third having only recently ended on Disney+.

Other upcoming live-action shows are Ahsoka (2023), Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (2023), and The Acolyte (2024) — and that’s just one side of the faraway galaxy! What about animation? Well, since The Clone Wars ended in 2020, we’ve had Star Wars: Visions (2021), Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021), and Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi (2022).

And that doesn’t even cover all of it — not when you consider the likes of all the LEGO Star Wars content. And Disney and Lucasfilm aren’t done with the animated shows, either. In fact, many of the upcoming Star Wars projects are being teased in a new trailer that premiered online yesterday, as part of this week’s May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day.

Check it out below:

The trailer, a montage of footage from several animated Star Wars shows, certainly leaves you with goosebumps up and down your arms! It promises “new adventures to discover”, “characters to love”, and “stories to remember”.

While the trailer includes footage from a number of existing shows/features like LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation (2022), The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Tales of the Jedi (with the latter two due a third and second season, respectively), it also teases upcoming Star Wars shows, Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (2023), both of which premiere on Disney+ on May the 4th.

Meanwhile, there are three Star Wars movies in the works; a Sequel-era follow-up, a Mando-Verse crossover, and a film from director James Mangold.

What upcoming Star Wars show are you most looking forward to? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!