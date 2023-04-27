Mark Hamill Teaches Cal Kestis Actor the Ways of the Force In Hilarious ‘Jedi: Survivor’ Promo

Legendary Star Wars actor, Mark Hamill, might not’ve gotten it right the first time he tried to teach younglings how to use the Force at Luke Skywalker’s ill-fated Jedi Academy. However, that hasn’t stopped him from passing down the tricks of the trade to a new generation of Jedi Knights—specifically, Cameron Monaghan’s Cal Kestis.

After years of waiting patiently, Lucasfilm/EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release on April 28. Fan-favorite character Cal Kestis is back for another adventure in the galaxy far, far away, picking up roughly five years after the events of its predecessor, 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order.

Watch the official story trailer for EA’s Star Wars Jedi: Survivor below:

Cameron Monaghan will reprise his role as the titular Jedi-on-the-run for the new game, whom he voices and provides motion capture for. His likeness was also used as the model for Cal, leading fans to hope that the actor will bring his character to a live-action Disney+ series somewhere down the line.

While story specifics remain tightly under wraps, Jedi: Survivor will see our protagonist as an older, wiser, and more powerful version of the character players were first introduced to in Jedi: Fallen Order. Monaghan previously spoke on Cal’s “darker” storyline in the new game, teasing a risky and potentially life-threatening arc for the character and his crew.

Cal’s journey will continue as he takes on dangerous new enemies across the game’s many planets. Players will also meet plenty of other characters throughout the story, including some familiar faces.

So far, several returning characters are set to appear in the new game, including Cal’s trusted droid companion, BD-1, his mentor, Cere Junda (Debra Wilson), and one of his closest allies, Nightsister Merrin (Tina Ivlev), as the crew attempts to stay one step ahead of the Empire.

To hype up the game’s release, Monoghan and Hamill teamed up for an incredibly charming skit that shows the legacy Star Wars actor giving tips to Monoghan as he provides mo-cap for Cal. Check out the full clip below:

Let the Jedi Coaching Sessions begin! @MarkHamill stopped by to give @CameronMonaghan a few pointers in his role as Cal Kestis! 🫴#StarWarsJediSurvivor – Available April 28 pic.twitter.com/vBInjBfNcd — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 27, 2023

In the hilarious video, Hamill, a seasoned Jedi Knight, gives some pointers to Monaghan, sharing notes on concentration, Force-sensing projectiles, and even a teachable moment where Monaghan uses “too much wrist” when attempting to perform a Jedi mind trick.

There’s also a particularly un-Jedi-like moment of jealously on Hamill’s behalf, where he finds himself baffled after Cameron breaks his lightsaber into two parts, saying, “they never gave me two lightsabers.”

Hopefully, Hamill’s coaching was appreciated by Monaghan, though the latter appears to be an expert in his own right already. Still, he’s not quite on Luke Skywalker’s level—but maybe, with a few more Jedi handstands and a little poncho-fueled swagger, he’ll finally earn the rank of Master after all.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases tomorrow, April 28.

