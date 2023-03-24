New Posting Promises Inspiration From the Classics For Future ‘Star Wars’ Project

Star Wars fans have a lot to look forward to!

In a recent statement, Bob Iger said that Lucasfilm was going to be much more careful about Star Wars. This goes right in line with his mindset of quality over quantity, which certainly wasn’t the mindset of Bob Chapek. For years, the market has been saturated with Star Wars and Marvel content, but that flood has been downgraded to a stream or trickle, and it seems that the reason is a refocus on quality. That’s what this latest post would lead fans to believe anyway!

Besides The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and things like Jedi: Survivor, Lucasfilm has been fairly quiet. Fans have been made aware of various cancellations and rumblings about replacements, new series, new films, and so on, but the future of Star Wars is a little hazy. Where can they go after The Skywalker Saga? Where will they go? While there are many places they can go, there’s something that they definitely should keep in mind in all scenarios.

One of the reasons The Mandalorian has been so successful is that it returns the franchise to its roots. At its core, George Lucas explained that Star Wars had its roots in classic Samurai cinema, old Westerns, and classic space sagas like Flash Gordon. The Mandalorian combines each of these elements beautifully, and because of that, it feels like classic Star Wars, even without the many cameos of the second and third seasons.

That may have served as an inspiration for this next project, which, in its very description, takes inspiration from some of the quintessential Star Wars classics. CBR reported on a new development for a Star Wars First-Person Shooter being developed by Respawn Entertainment. Though the game was announced earlier this year, fans didn’t really know much about it until now. In a job listing, of all things, Respawn mentioned how this new game would draw heavily from two classic Star Wars titles, Dark Forces and Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II.

These games were instrumental in not only Star Wars gaming but the future of gaming as a whole. They also served as inspiration for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The titles featured Kyle Katarn, a rebel mercenary tasked with stealing the plans to the first Death Star. Though canonically, this was changed to Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), Cassian Andor’s (Diego Luna) character draws heavy inspiration from Katarn, even down to some of his costumes in both the film and Andor.

It seems like Star Wars, both in the world of streaming and movies as well as in gaming, has begun to realize what the fanbase is after; the classics. Though it’s unlikely that fans will see the return of characters like Kyle Katarn, Jan Ors, or Mara Jade, it will be intriguing to see how Respawn takes inspiration from these formative games to make something new.

