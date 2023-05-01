‘Star Wars’ Quietly Changes History of Fan-Favorite ‘Clone Wars’ Character

Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett memorably resurrected a fan-favorite villain from the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, only to have him shot down in the season finale. But now, it seems like the franchise is backtracking on their decision to have him killed in a new book, which suggests he might’ve survived his apparent death.

The Book of Boba Fett, a spinoff of Disney+’s mega-successful The Mandalorian, first arrived on the streaming platform in late 2021 to mixed reviews from both fans and critics.

While many praised the performances of its lead actors, Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen (who play the eponymous bounty hunter and his sidekick, Fennec Shand, respectively), the show ultimately failed to live up to fans’ very high expectations, who felt robbed of the iconic, cold-blooded killer they’d been introduced to in the Original Trilogy.

Still, the series had many highlights, from Boba riding a Rancor through the streets of Mos Espa, to the exploration of Tusken culture, to the unexpected Mando-centric fifth and sixth episodes.

However, one moment stood out in particular as a fan-favorite: the showdown between Boba and legendary bounty hunter Cad Bane.

Cad Bane made his Star Wars debut in The Clone Wars Season 1 finale and was later revealed to be a mentor to a young Boba Fett following the death of his father, Jango.

Cad Bane, a ruthless bounty hunter, would prove a formidable opponent to the Jedi, pulling off some truly audacious jobs for Darth Sidious (AKA Chancellor Palpatine) with the help of Boba and his crew of “shoot first, ask questions later” vigilantes.

After being arrested for kidnapping Chancellor Palpatine, his fate remained unknown until he made his surprise live-action debut in The Book of Boba Fett, which picked up in 9 ABY–five years after Boba was swallowed by the Sarlacc in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) and 24 years after the end of The Clone Wars, making way for the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Voiced again by Corey Burton, Cad Bane appears in The Book of Boba Fett as the same cowboy-esque gun-for-hire seen in the animated Star Wars universe, featuring the same blue skin and blood-red eyes of his species, the Duros.

He comes to Mos Espa as a hired enforcer by the Pyke Syndicate in Episode 6, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger,” who are attempting to seize Boba’s claim on Tatooine’s criminal underground to continue their spice trading operations. But even though he may have the fastest draw in the Outer Rim, Cad Bane’s skills with a blaster are still no match for Boba, who stabs him with his gaffi stick during a western-style standoff in the season finale.

Although the impact undoubtedly looked fatal, according to some new information, it might not be the last we see of Cad Bane after all.

The new Star Wars Timelines book, first released at this year’s Star Wars Celebration Europe last month, might’ve alluded to the fact that Cad Bane isn’t dead—yet.

Eagle-eyed fans pointed out the wording in an excerpt about Boba Fett and Cad Bane’s seemingly not-so-deadly duel, which described the blue-skinned bounty hunted as being “out of action” as opposed to killed:

Beneath the blistering twin suns of Tatooine, Bane returns to fight Boba one-on-one. Fett’s armor protects him from Bane’s shots, but the Duros seem to have the advantage. Resolved to protect his territory, Boba uses the weapon of his Tusken tribe, his gaffi stick – and stabs Bane through the chest, putting the Pykes’ hired gun out of action.

Whether or not Cad Bane is truly dead has been the subject of much fan debate since the episode aired, as a small red light blinked on his chest plate following Boba’s winning blow, signifying his survival. It’s been well known by Star Wars fans that Cad Bane is equipped with plenty of live-saving tech, meaning his death could very well be short-lived.

The franchise does have a penchant for bringing back characters thought to be dead, from Darth Maul, to Emperor Palpatine, to even Boba Fett himself.

Longtime Star Wars creative Dave Filoni may be saving Cad Bane’s return for his newly-announced “Mando-Verse” crossover movie, which will see characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew all joining forces in an Avengers: Endgame (2019)-style showdown against Thrawn or a different antagonist.

While a Season 2 of The Book of Boba Fett has yet to be confirmed—if it ever will be—fans can hopefully look forward to seeing Cad Bane back in action soon. If he really is still alive, Boba will undoubtedly see to it that Cad Bane’s death sticks this time around.

