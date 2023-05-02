Disney Is Giving Away a 2-Night Voyage Aboard ‘Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’

You and three other Guests can win a chance to board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at the Disney World Resort thanks to the Star War Galactic shopDisney Sweepstakes. This, along with tickets to the Theme Parks and an additional three-day stay at their Resort Hotels, makes it one of Disney’s biggest giveaways ever.

When Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser launched its voyages in March 2022, there was immediate backlash due to the outrageous prices. A two-night visit was roughly $5,000 for a party of two or $6,000 for a family. Guests who have experienced the two-day adventure- part theatric extravaganza and part real-life role-playing game- have said the price is not worth the experience.

When the word got out that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser was overpriced, Disney struggled to fill its 100-room capacity just several months after opening. This fully immersive, one-of-a-kind Star Wars hotel has been struggling ever since, and several discounts have begun to emerge, such as 30% off for DVC members. More recently, Annual Pass holders can now get a similar discount on selected days.

But what would be better than a discount? Getting to experience the voyage for free! Now until May 31, Guests can enter for a chance to win a fantastic vacation package that would make any Star Wars fan cry. Not only do you get a trip to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, but you also get four Lightsabers!

See the complete list of prizes that one lucky Guest will receive below:

2-night voyage aboard Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for up to four (4) persons

3-night stay at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel for up to four (4) persons

Up to four (4) 3-Day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper® Option

One (1) CSL Portrait Experience for up to four (4) persons consisting of a 30-minute session

One (1) excursion to the Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge®

One (1) Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

One (1) Maul (Shadow Collection) Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

One (1) Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

One (1) Reforged Skywalker LIGHTSABER™ Hilt

One (1) $500 Disney Gift Card to help you prepare for your galactic adventure

Up to four (4) roundtrip coach airfares (if Winner resides outside of a 250-mile radius of the Walt Disney World® Resort) subject to possible layovers

Those hoping for a chance to win can enter their name once a day until the contest date ends; no purchase is necessary. For more details and to check out the latest Star Wars merchandise, make sure to visit shopdisney.com

Have you ever wanted to take a voyage on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know in the comments.