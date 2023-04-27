Your Complete Guide to Disneyland After Dark: ‘Star Wars’ Nite

Characters from a galaxy far, far away are headed to a (temporary) new home in Anaheim.

Star Wars has been a Disney Park staple since 1987 when the world’s first Star Tours attraction opened at the Disneyland Resort. Since then, Guests have seen a whole new iteration of the attraction — Star Tours: The Adventures Continue — with new characters and destinations, as well as brand-new immersive experiences, such as Galaxy’s Edge at both Disneyland and Disney Hollywood Studios.

But not every Stars Wars addition has gone down well with fans. With Guests split on the value of Disney World’s Galactic Starcruiser and Space Mountain’s “Hyperspace” overlay ruffling the feathers of Disneyland purists, the question among the Disney Park community is: how much Star Wars is too much Star Wars?

If Disneyland’s latest sold-out event is anything to go by, there’s no such thing. On May 2, 4, 8, and 11, the Disneyland Resort will play host to Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite, an after-hours “extravaganza.”

Now, the Park has revealed exactly what Guests can expect from the ticketed event — and it includes a whole bunch of “galactic fun.”

Character encounters

On Main Street, U.S.A., Guests can greet Ezra and Sabine from “Star Wars Rebels,” as well as the Seventh Sister and Captain Rex of “The Clone Wars.”

In Adventureland, you’ll be able to find the bounty hunter Zam Wesell, while Frontierland will feature beloved droids BB-8 and C1-10P.

Over in Critter, fuzzy favorites the Ewoks will be joined by R5-D4 and the scavengers known as Jawas. Meanwhile, Fantasyland will welcome galactic royalty with Queen Amidala (who’s sure to be the best-dressed character of the night).

Tomorrowland is villain central, offering Guests the chance to meet Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Emperor Palpatine, and his Royal Guard. For a non-evil meet-and-greet, also keep an eye out for R2-D2.

And finally, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s lineup is a mixture of icons old and new. Everyone’s favorite Wookie Chewbacca will be joined by Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, C-3P0, and the Mandalorian (who is, of course, accompanied by Grogu).

Entertainment

As if the character opportunities aren’t appealing enough, Star Wars Nite will include unique photo ops such as Boba Fett’s throne, Emperor Palpatine’s Throne, Jabba the Hutt, Speeder Bikes, and the Rebel Base.

From 10:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., you can party Star Wars-style on Main Street, U.S.A., at the Galactic DJ Party Zone, as well as catch Star Wars: Celebrate the Nite fireworks at 9:30 p.m. and the Fleet of Fandom at 10.15 p.m. and 11.15 p.m.

For those armed with a Lightsaber — or prepping to buy one on the night — Galaxy’s Edge will host Lightsaber Meet-ups every hour from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. At the same time, Fantasyland will host Lightsaber Masters, while Tomorrowland will see the March of the First Order at 10 p.m., 11 p.m., and 12 p.m.

Food

And, of course, it isn’t a Disney event without themed food. For a snacking experience worthy of a Jedi, enjoy Star Wars specials across the Parks, such as Cantina snack mix, corned Shaak loaded fries, a harissa Tip-Yip bowl – and multiple exclusive churros inspired by everything from Endor to the Dark Side.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite takes place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., with entry to Disneyland Resort available from 6 p.m. Tickets are currently sold out.