Disney Finally Responds To Massive Galactic Starcruiser Cancellations

Any new business has to go through growing pains, even if that business happens to be owned by Disney. That has been the case for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience at Walt Disney World, which has seen plenty of issues.

The new immersive experience allows patrons to be thrust into a two-day role-playing storyline between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Guests will meet existing and new characters in the franchise, dine on exquisite food, and take on missions as they are thrust right into the world of Star Wars.

While this sounds like everyone Star Wars fan’s dream, the experience is not cheap. The cost for just two Guests is $4,809, $5,299 for 3 Guests (2 adults, one child), and $5,999 for 4 Guests (3 adults, one child), per the Galactic Starcruiser website.

This could be why Disney decided to alter its availability and cancel many summer dates, sparking plenty of worries that the experience might not be worth the money.

Disney has finally responded to these cancellations, as the company stated, “…you may notice the schedule has been modified to provide two voyages per week, except for holiday weeks where we may have three voyages. We’ve been learning a lot during our first year of operation and have adjusted voyage dates to meet the needs of our Guests.”

Disney is now pulling away from operating every day of the week. This is odd, considering the summer is one of the busiest times for Walt Disney World. Disney has since stated the canceled dates are for “refurbishment,” but it could also be because there are far too few bookings.

The massive price tag could be what has caused the first year of operation to dwindle in the total number of bookings.

Disney Offers Discounted Galactic Starcruiser Bookings

For those who have seen their vacations ruined by Disney canceling their dates for the Galactic Starcruiser, it has been revealed that those bookings can be redone at a 50% off price point. That is far more reasonable, especially for those who have rearranged their vacations.

Also, Disney Cast Members have been given the option to receive massive discounts. The Galactic Starcruiser offers up to 50% off for Cast Members for select dates. For two Guests, that would shrink the price to just $2405.

What Has Caused Galactic Starcruiser’s Rough Launch?

It is no secret that having to pay nearly $5,000 for two Guests is something that most people cannot afford, or rather; they don’t want to pay. Though Disney is trying to figure things out, the company might do better in lowering the price by a significant amount to get more bookings.

There is also the issue that the Galactic Starcruiser has been a bit too adamant about sticking to its given Star Wars timeline. While the current trilogy is newer, Guests have complained about not seeing the prequel and original trilogy characters added as part of this experience, and we don’t blame them.

The Galaxy’s Edge timeline has been altered to allow Din and Grogu to appear, so we imagine that Disney will also want to change things up for the Galactic Starcrusier. This “refurbishment” might be part of that goal to broaden the timelines for this immersive experience.

