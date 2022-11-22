Disney Discounts ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Following Stagnant Bookings

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
galactic-starcruiser-exterior

Credit: Disney

Well, it’s official. Disney has finally rolled out the first discounts for its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

Oscar Isaac aboard Galactic Starcruiser
Credit: Disney Parks

Related: “Just Gross,” Guests Served Rotten Bread at Disney Restaurant

Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of the flashy and incredibly-ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney is trying to do with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

galactic starcruiser stormtroopers
Credit: Disney

Related: Disney’s Iconic Railroad Moving Once Again at Magic Kingdom

Effective immediately, Disney Vacation Club members are now eligible for a 30% discount off original Points Charts values on select 2-night Starcruiser voyages. Right now, it’s fairly easy to snag a reservation as most months are wide-open.

This decision to discount the experience follows less-than-stellar bookings recently. One of the major issues of this immersive Star Wars experience comes with the price. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

starcruiser gaya star wars
Credit: Disney

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser connects with Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge, adding another level of immersion to the out-of-this-world experience. The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

Have you embarked on Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Did you like it?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!