Disney Discounts ‘Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser Following Stagnant Bookings

Well, it’s official. Disney has finally rolled out the first discounts for its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

Perhaps one of the biggest additions to the Walt Disney World Resort came in the form of the flashy and incredibly-ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney is trying to do with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

Effective immediately, Disney Vacation Club members are now eligible for a 30% discount off original Points Charts values on select 2-night Starcruiser voyages. Right now, it’s fairly easy to snag a reservation as most months are wide-open.

This decision to discount the experience follows less-than-stellar bookings recently. One of the major issues of this immersive Star Wars experience comes with the price. The cheapest option offered to Guests is a whopping $4,809 for two occupants in a single stateroom on a two-night journey. The price for four Guests jumps to just under $6,000 for the same amount of time, meaning you’ll need a lot of galactic credits or need to know a bounty hunter or two to afford a stay on this luxury “ship.”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser connects with Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ Galaxy’s Edge, adding another level of immersion to the out-of-this-world experience. The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

Have you embarked on Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Did you like it?