Disney Backtracks on New Project, Hidden From Guests Again

One of Disney’s newest and most confusing attractions is taking shape, despite Disney hiding it once again.

Anyone who’s visited the Disney Parks and Resorts knows that things are always changing and evolving. Guests visiting the Parks will notice things are never the same as they once were, especially if it’s been a few years since your last visit.

This is especially true for the Walt Disney World Resort. In the last few years, the Orlando Resort has expanded in numerous ways. Several new rides and attractions have opened, as have restaurants and new locations.

At Disneyland, Guests will also notice quite a few new things to enjoy. Mickey’s Toontown was completely overhauled and now features its very own version of Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, an impressive dark ride we first saw appear at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida.

However, one project at Disneyland continues to confuse and intrigue us. Tarzan’s Treehouse, which will eventually be called Adventureland Treehouse, started undergoing construction in September 2021. This is a lot longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments that we typically see.

This experience is very similar to what Guests will find with the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse at Walt Disney World in Magic Kingdom. Since 2021, we’ve seen tarps go up and come down, revealing the progress that Disney has made.

However, Guests noticed that tarps and scaffolding have once again covered the attraction, indicating the project may be taking longer than Disney first expected:

The Adventureland Treehouse has scaffolding built back up around it, completely covering it once again. At this point, I have zero clue as to timelines for this attraction reopening haha. #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/xxEXYuyw5n — Just Ask Danny (@just_ask_danny) May 20, 2023

At one point, all scaffolding and tarps had been removed from this new attraction. However, it seems Disney is ramping up construction once again.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction that showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resemble those of salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory.

According to Disney’s official blog post, the new Adventureland Treehouse will debut sometime in 2023.

What’s your favorite Disney attraction? What new Disney ride are you most excited about?