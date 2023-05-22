Disney Park Offers Free Screenings of ‘The Little Mermaid’

The release of Disney’s latest live-action remake is just around the corner – and to celebrate, certain Guests will be able to go “under the sea” for free.

On May 26, Ariel will once again return to the big screen with The Little Mermaid (2023). This time around, everyone’s favorite mermaid princess will be portrayed by Halle Bailey and joined by the likes of Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Jonah Hauer-King as Ariel’s one true love, Prince Eric.

Early reactions to the film have been mixed, with plenty of critics questioning the need to remake one of Disney’s most enchanting properties and others calling out its “eerie” use of CGI and lackluster new songs. One thing they can all agree on, however, is that Bailey was “born to be on the big screen,” and “she’s why this new take is worth watching.”

Some lucky Guests can experience this for themselves for free. According to DLP Report, Disneyland Paris just announced that its Infinity and Magic+ Annual Passholders will be able to attend complimentary screenings in the Park this June.

Screenings will be held at Discoveryland Theater on June 3 and June 4 at either 6 p.m. or 8.30 p.m. Each Passholder is allowed to bring a plus one and won’t be required to make a Park reservation as the screening is held after the Resort’s current 5 p.m. cutoff time.

Discoveryland Theater was previously home to 3-D shows such as “Captain EO” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Audience.” It’s now home to Mickey et son Orchestre PhilharMagique (AKA Mickey’s PhilharMagic) but has also been used to screen previews for upcoming releases.

One thing worth noting before booking is that all of The Little Mermaid screenings are set to be held in French – meaning this is more of a treat for Disneyland Paris locals than any prospective tourists.

Bookings can be made on the Disneyland Paris website now and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.