Halle Bailey Returns to Disneyland to Surprise Her Fans

Even though Halle Bailey was repeatedly scrutinized when she was first cast as Ariel, the actress continues to blow fans away with her heart of gold.

Halle Bailey hasn’t let the haters stop her from being a real-life princess and has since become somewhat of an ideal spokesperson for Disney. In March, she visited Disney World as the 2023 Disney Dreamers Academy celebrity ambassador. Around the same time, a video of her hugging a fan went viral, showing how caring the actress is. She truly loves her fans, especially the little ones who believe in the magic of Disney. Bailey herself is still young at heart, seeing how she’s still in her early twenties.

In a recent promotional stunt for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid (2023), Disney treated several young fans, whose reactions to the original trailer went viral, to a full beauty transformation at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique inside the Disneyland Resort. But they didn’t stop there. The fans were also given a special video message from Halle Bailey herself. But wait, there’s more.

The actress then appeared from around the corner, surprising her fans in person. The kids were speechless and delighted to see her. And guess what. There was one last surprise. Bailey took it up a notch by inviting her fans to join her at the world premiere of The Little Mermaid (2023). It was a real full-circle moment for those kids.

While Disney is known for making their actors and actresses do memorable surprise stunts to promote their films, it would appear that Bailey genuinely wants to be there for her fans instead of just fulfilling her contractual obligations.

The young actress is already set to star in two new dramas after The Little Mermaid (2023), but now that she’s officially a Disney Princess, we’re hoping that she will continue to pop into the Parks to surprise her fans. Or at least continue to make the little ones smile whenever they see her.

