Drag Queen Icon Nina West And Melissa McCarthy Have a Moment at “The Little Mermaid” Premiere

The World Premiere of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) was a star-studded event on Monday night. Not only was the red carpet filled with the film stars, such as Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem, and Awkwafina, but plenty of other fabulous guests also made an appearance. One of those guests was the Drag Queen Icon from the eleventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nina West.

Disney’s latest live-action remake made its world premiere in Hollywood, CA, on May 8, where Disney invited a large variety of special guests to attend, from Sister Sister‘s Tamera and Tia Mowry to American hip-hop artist Offset. Others in attendance were John Stamos, Kyla Pratt, and Heidi Klum.

However, no one was more stunning than Drag Queen Nina West. West wore an Ursula-inspired outfit with a dazzling hairdo that reflected the sea witch’s look. And no moment was more precious than when Melissa McCarthy bumped into Nina West on the red carpet. McCarthy was so excited to see West that she invited the Drag Queen to come to her place for breakfast anytime.

West has a personal connection to the character as the Drag Queen once played Ursula in a stage musical of The Little Mermaid (1989) for charity back in 2019. Drag Queens, in general, hold a major significance to the character as it’s been said that Ursula’s demeanor was modeled after the legendary stage performer and actor Divine. When songwriter Howard Ashman saw a version of Ursula’s concept art that reminded him of the famed Drag Queen, he knew that had to be the inspiration for the character.

Now everything has come full circle, as McCarthy has openly shared that her performance as Ursula is a tribute to the Drag Queens that influenced the character. Nina West meeting McCarthy on the red carpet is a powerful moment as it truly encompasses what makes this sea witch an iconic Disney villain.

Are you excited to see McCarthy’s performance in The Littler Mermaid (2023)? Let us know in the comments.