Halle Bailey Proves Why She’s the Right ‘Ariel’ In New Response

Halle Bailey gave the right answer!

It’s no secret that the casting of Halle Bailey in the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) caused a bit of a stir. Though it hasn’t quelled all the naysayers, the filmmakers told followers of the film that she was simply the right person for the role. As more and more footage is released of the upcoming movie, that has become more apparent, and this latest comment from the actress proves it!

While Disney remakes certainly have their fair share of detractors, and in some cases, rightly so, many fans are excited about this upcoming Little Mermaid. The film unites some amazing talent, including Bailey as the iconic role of Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as Triton, and many more that promise to bring the characters to life on the screen like never before.

Based on a Hans Christian Andersen tale, The Little Mermaid (1989) started what became known as the Disney Renaissance. Following the film, which became an immediate classic, more classics soon followed. Disney greats like Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Lion King (1994), Pocahontas (1995), and others were all born out of this era, revitalizing not only the animation department but the entire Walt Disney Company as well.

In a bid to keep these characters under copyright, as well as perhaps an attempt to revitalize the company again, many of these films have been, or will be remade, some with extraordinary skill and additions like The Jungle Book (2016) and some that end up being a carbon copy of the first like The Lion King (2019). So, which will The Little Mermaid be? If Halle Bailey has anything to say about it, the first, for sure!

The star has already proved her resilience in the face of racist backlash and her grace under pressure, and now, these latest comments, posted by Disney to their official Twitter account, prove that not only is she the right person for the job, but she may also be an actual Disney Princess!

At the Met Gala earlier this week, Bailey was asked by a reporter if she had to eat one of them, would she eat either Sebastian or Flounder? Bailey seemed a little taken aback by this question, but her response was ultimately perfect:

@Disney tweeted:

🥹🦀🐠🥹

Answering just as Ariel would, Bailey made the day for Disney fans by responding that she wouldn’t eat either of them, as they are her friends! Just one more example of why Bailey is the right person to carry on the legacy of The Little Mermaid. Already, the doll of her character is a best seller, and fans can’t wait to see her in the new film.

The Little Mermaid comes to theaters on May 26, 2023, and is directed by Rob Marshall. The movie stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The Disney film promises to be a retelling of the classic tale for the modern age.

What do you think of her response? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!