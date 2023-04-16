‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake is Unbelievably Long

The live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) has already received lots of attention from around the world, and it’s about to get a little bit more for breaking the record for longest Disney live-action remake.

Directed by Rob Marshall with songs written by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Little Mermaid retells the story of the original 1989 animated classic and stars Halle Bailey as the Disney princess Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Daveed Diggs as Sebastian the crab.

The Little Mermaid is the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes, following a trend established by Cinderella (2015) almost a decade ago. However, it has already set itself apart by its bright visuals, diverse casting, and officially becoming the longest Disney remake of all time.

‘The Little Mermaid’ is Well Over Two Hours Long

According to a listing from AMC theaters, The Little Mermaid is going to be two hours and 15 minutes long. That’s 135 total minutes, almost an hour longer than the original 1989 animated film.

While this may be understandable since some new songs have been added to the film, and there are probably additions from the Broadway musical, an extra hour is still a lot to add on, especially if children are expected to sit through it.

Previously, the record was held by Cruella (2021), starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, which came in at two hours and 14 minutes, just one minute shorter than The Little Mermaid.

Including The Little Mermaid, the ten longest live-action Disney remakes are:

The Little Mermaid – 135 minutes Cruella – 134 minutes Beauty and the Beast (2017) – 129 minutes Aladdin (2019) – 128 minutes Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019) – 119 minutes The Lion King (2019) – 118 minutes Mulan (2020) – 115 minutes Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016) – 113 minutes Dumbo (2019) – 112 minutes Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book (1994) – 111 minutes

