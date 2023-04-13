The Latest ‘Little Mermaid’ Featurette Brings Fans Back Under the Sea With Joy

Disney’s latest live-action adaptation is a little over a month away, and while the film has received massive amounts of hate, The Little Mermaid (2023) featurette is getting lots of support.

Related: Will New Songs From ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake Be Enough to Charm Fans?

It’s no secret that many Disney fans are tired of the unwanted live-action adaptations. Most movie lovers reached their boiling point after Pinocchio (2022) was released on Disney+ as a disappointing attempt to remake a classic. Unfortunately for the viewers, Disney doesn’t plan to stop the remakes anytime soon. If anything, it seems the studio is ramping up production to recreate every single one of its animated films from its library.

Nevertheless, fans should try to find joy in these movies because the hate won’t stop Disney from making them. And that’s precisely the attitude in the comments for the latest The Little Mermaid (2023) featurette released today by the studio.

Related: China Gets Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Release Date

In the featurette, audiences get a sneak peek at more footage from the film and plenty of behind-the-scenes content and interviews from the cast. Fans also get to see more of Melissa Mccarthy as Ursula, with a small snippet of her performing “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

The story. The music. The heart. The cast and filmmakers of Disney's #TheLittleMermaid talk about bringing this incredible tale to life. ✨ See it only in theaters on May 26. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/RFCaQkQsav — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 13, 2023

Most fans expressed their excitement for the film and pointed out how they believe the visual effects look even better than the film’s first footage released last year.

Although the comments are mostly positive, there is still some hate remaining for this film. Some comments go as far as to say that someone will deepfake the movie to make Ariel white and overlay the original songs over the newly altered ones. Surely most people would agree that anyone attempting to deepfake an entire film to remove Halle Bailey’s face either has too much time on their hands or just hates black people.

As mentioned, Disney isn’t stopping the live-action train in the foreseeable future, and more of their classic animations will be remade. The best thing to do is find joy in the remakes or ignore them together. For those upset about it, you might want to save your energy as it’s unhealthy to be angry for that long.

Which Disney live-action remake are you the most upset about? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.