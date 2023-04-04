Despite Conflict, China Gets Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’ Release Date

Although Chinese audiences overseas have been disappointed with Disney’s output of films in recent years, Disney has just locked a release date with theaters in China for the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid (2023).

Disney’s engagement with China has been a hot subject for a while. The relationship between the two used to be very complementary, as China was a big box office haul for the company after every major Marvel movie was released pre-pandemic. Not to mention, Disney built their latest Park in Shanghai to further strengthen their relationship. Since then, China’s and Disney’s friendship has become quite the roller coaster, with many ups and downs.

China has rejected several big blockbuster Disney movies in recent years. China did not have a release for any of the four Marvel movies that came out in 2021: Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Black Widow, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Additionally, China did not show Lightyear (2022) or Strange World (2022) in their theaters due to the films featuring gay characters.

It was also reported on Sunday that due to recent tensions between the U.S. and China, a bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to take a trip to Hollywood this week and speak with Disney CEO Bob Iger. Some speculate this could be bad for Disney’s and China’s connection.

With all that controversy aside, the announcement was made today that Disney’s latest live-action adaptation will be making its way to overseas Chinese theaters. The Little Mermaid (2023), starting Halle Bailey, will premiere in China on the same day as in the States, May 26.

Several of Disney’s live-action remakes have done well in China. The Jungle Book (2016) made $150 million, Beauty and the Beast (2017) earned $85.7 million, and The Lion King (2019) brought in $120 million. However, most of the live-action films after that dipped in the box office, with Cruella (2021) only bringing in $24 million.

Disney will have to see if China is still a meal ticket for the company when they release The Little Mermaid (2023). But after the box office numbers from Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania (2023) were disappointing, it may not look profitable for Disney films overseas anytime soon.

