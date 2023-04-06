‘Little Mermaid’ Changes Iconic Lyrics to Be More “Sensitive”

Disney’s latest live-action remake is just around the corner. In May, audiences will finally get to go under the sea once again with the release of The Little Mermaid (2023).

Just like the 1989 animation, this will tell the tale of Ariel (Halle Bailey) – a mermaid determined to explore the human world, despite being forbidden by her father, King Triton (Javier Bardem). After encountering the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), Ariel plots with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) to finally make her dream a reality.

As a remake, fans can expect plenty of callbacks to the original film. That includes the music. While Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the animated movie’s original composer Alan Menken to pen four new songs, the film will also feature re-recordings of “Part of Your World,” “Kiss the Girl,” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – but with a twist.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Menken confirmed that he and Miranda have changed some of the original lyrics in a bid to be more “sensitive.”

According to Menken, “Kiss the Girl” has undergone revisions to ensure audiences don’t get the wrong idea about Prince Eric’s intentions. “There are some lyric changes in “Kiss the Girl” because people have gotten very sensitive about the idea that [Prince Eric] would, in any way, force himself on [Ariel],” Menken explained.

The original lyrics to “Kiss the Girl” see Sebastian – unheard by Eric – encourage the Prince to kiss Ariel during a romantic boat ride.

Yes, you want her Look at her, you know you do Possible she wants you too There is one way to ask her It don’t take a word Not a single word Go on and kiss the girl

“Kiss the Girl” isn’t the only song to get a revamp. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” – the song sang by Ursula to Ariel as she agrees to give her legs in exchange for her voice – has also received some amendments.

“We have some revisions in “Poor Unfortunate Souls” regarding lines that might make young girls somehow feel that they shouldn’t speak out of turn,” said Menken, “even though Ursula is clearly manipulating Ariel to give up her voice.”

From Menken’s interview, it’s safe to assume that the lyrics in question are those referring to Ursula’s explanation that men on land don’t like “a lot of blabber.”

The men up there don’t like a lot of blabber They think a girl who gossips is a bore! Yet on land it’s much preferred for ladies not to say a word And after all dear, what is idle babble for? Come on, they’re not all that impressed with conversation True gentlemen avoid it when they can But they dote and swoon and fawn On a lady who’s withdrawn It’s she who holds her tongue who gets a man

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the edits – and they were far from positive.

Kiss the girl, fine But the entire point of that part in "Poor Unfortunate Souls" was to not only lower Ariel's self esteem so she accepts the deal but to call out how toxic and gross men can be to women. Ursula calling out the Misogyny is the most feminist thing in the movie https://t.co/4VKscY9tud — 🐺 💫 KUŪMIHØ 💫🐺 (@kuumih0) April 6, 2023

kiss the girl is understandable as we should promote our heroes to know consent. but poor unfortunate souls is literally a song about gaslighting ariel into believing what she needs to lose in order to attract the man she wants but also how else is ursala gonna get her voice??? https://t.co/4TM5wjMEcc — Sweinstein (@Swein_stein) April 6, 2023

As Menken says, the lyrics are all part of Ursula’s manipulation. What Ursula says isn’t true – it’s just her way of making Ariel believe that handing over her voice is the best way to get what she wants up on land.

I don't think a song called “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is meant to be "empowering" https://t.co/ymCnG5BqL8 — Kadino Fadino (Needs to see Mario Movie) (@Ferrankino) April 6, 2023

We’re all down for positive changes in Disney’s remakes. However, editing “Poor Unfortunate Souls” ignores the purpose of the song entirely. Turning a villain’s song into an opportunity to empower young girls isn’t just poor timing but, depending on how the new version plays out, poor storytelling. Speak about “unfortunate.”