Stay Quiet During ‘The Little Mermaid’ or Else, Warns Cast

The leading ladies of Disney’s latest live-action remake, 2023’s The Little Mermaid, are taking to social to remind moviegoers of some very important rules. If broken, the consequences could be dire…well, according to Halle Bailey, at least.

Splashing into theaters next month, it’s safe to say that anticipation is at an all time high for director Rob Marshall’s take on The Little Mermaid. Starring Bailey as Princess Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Antonio Banderas as King Triton, and Awkwafina as Scuttle, among others, the movie will follow a similar story to that of the 1989 animated classic, with some modern updates.

Reimagined versions of the same iconic songs audiences have come to know and love will also take center stage in the new film, and from what we’ve heard so far, Bailey’s vocals are nothing short of breathtaking.

Watch the official trailer for Walt Disney Studios’ The Little Mermaid below:

Now, ahead of its May release date, the cast of The Little Mermaid recently teamed up with Alamo Drafthouse to share an incredibly charming PSA about movie theater etiquette.

Starring Bailey and McCarthy, the Don’t Talk PSA warns audiences to stay quiet not text during the film—or else, they’ll risk getting their voices stolen by a certain sea witch. Check out the full clip (via Collider) below:

Clocking in at a little over two hours—Disney’s longest live-action remake to date—audiences will have to patiently wait to discuss The Little Mermaid until after the credits roll.

Tickets are on sale now, meaning it won’t be long until audiences can finally take that much awaited trip under the sea. With a star-studded ensemble and songs sung by Bailey, McCarthy, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and other talented performers, the movie is sure to be a dazzling, colorful, and nostalgic trip down memory lane for those who grew up with the original.

The Little Mermaid (2023) arrives in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Will you be heading to theaters to see this updated version of The Little Mermaid?