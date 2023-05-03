As Disney Parks continue to promote diversity and inclusivity, a young boy had a magical “Disney princess transformation” that parents applauded.

Despite many opposers and even national media reporters accusing The Walt Disney Company of promoting a “woke” agenda and “pushing woke garbage in our faces,” the 100-year-old company remains firm in its stance, constantly pushing for diversity and inclusivity — even if it means continuing the year-long tug war against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Disney Parks are no exception to these efforts, as more entertainment experiences, attractions, and offerings have adopted a gender-neutral language — with a Disney Park recently introducing gender-neutral restrooms — allowing more Guests to be themselves at the Parks and enjoy all the magic of Disney’s storytelling.

Tiffany Lockhart (@tiffanydawn001) shared a testimony of this, as her young boy was able to get a complete makeover inspired by one of the most controversial Disney princesses of the year, with Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices delighted to be a part of his transformation. Tiffany commented that her son went to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique — although she did not specify if the experience occurred at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort — to have a knight makeover but changed his mind when he saw an Ariel costume from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

The proud mother shared photos of her boy’s transformation process with smiles all around, which you can see in the video below:

Henry went to have a knight make over but saw the ariel costume and had other plans

Despite the backlash, the upcoming live-action adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid featuring singer and actress Halle Bailey playing the role of Ariel and Melissa McCarthy playing Ursula has inspired young audiences across the world, with thousands of fans applauding the inspiration and representation Halle’s performance brings to the story. And apparently, Ariel and her story continue to inspire the young and the young at heart to be true to themselves, as young Henry proved in the video above.

Inside the Magic has previously reported on similar experiences at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, including a young girl who decided to change her Disney princess makeover to become a “Prince Charming” aboard the Disney Wish, part of Disney Cruise Line’s fleet.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique has locations in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Park, as well as aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s fleet — Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish — allowing young Guests to become their favorite Disney princess (or prince) — although Disney recently parted from its traditional princess makeovers with a new offering.

