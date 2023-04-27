Live-Action Ariel Will Meet Guests in Disney Parks Starting Next Month

There’s been a lot of controversy surrounding Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (2023), but Disney has continued to promote and incorporate the film into their Parks.

While many fans were worried about Hallee Bailey’s version completely replacing the animated version of Ariel we all know and love, it seems as though the two versions will be co-existing to some extent. A casting call was first released in January of this year, stating that actresses would be portraying Ariel as depicted in the upcoming film. Now Disney has officially confirmed that the live-action Ariel will be coming to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Disneyland Paris starting next month to coincide with the film’s release in theaters.

At Disney World, the character will be meeting at Hollywood Studios in the Walt Disney Presents building. This building has featured several promotional meet and greets over the years, including Moana, Sulley, and others. Up until the last year, Hollywood Studios had a Little Mermaid stage show, called Voyage of the Little Mermaid.

It essentially retold the film’s story on stage and included water effects to fully immerse the audience. The show was closed earlier this year due to rumors of mold and building issues, removing the only location in Hollywood Studios where Guests could see the traditional version of Ariel. At Disneyland, the new version of Ariel will meet with Guests near “it’s a small world” and will be featured in what has simply been described as an “interactive and fun experience” at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

It seems as though the live-action meet and greet may be a limited-time offering, with specific mentions of “summer,” but it’s possible they’re waiting to see how popular the character will be before confirming a permanent inclusion. Disney promises that Guests will still be able to meet the animated version of Ariel at each Park as well, and the locations of the live-action version seem specifically placed as to avoid any crossover between the two versions.

Are you excited to meet the new Ariel? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!