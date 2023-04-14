Guests were beyond excited after a recent LGBTQIA+ Disney character interaction, saying that was why they “stan” the iconic princess.

Despite divided opinions on Disney’s stance in supporting the LGBTQIA+ community, The Walt Disney Company continues to push towards more representation in media, promoting inclusion and diversity throughout the company and, of course, at the Disney Parks. And a couple of Guests are going viral on social media after an interaction with a “bi icon” at Disneyland Park.

TikTok user Jo (@jodanvers) recently posted a video after meeting Mulan at Fantasyland in Disneyland Park with her significant other. The interaction probably went normally until Mulan asked Jo how she and her partner knew each other, innocently asking if they were best friends or roommates, to which the Guest answered, “Well, we’re kind of dating. Sort of like, you know, we’re girlfriends.”

“And she goes, ‘Oh good! You don’t need a man!'” continued Jo, laughing with her partner, adding, “And that’s why we stan Mulan.” “Gay rights,” added Jo’s partner before the video ended. You can see the video below:

The recount of the hilarious and heartwarming interaction has racked up 99.5K likes and 339.8K views since the video was posted, with dozens of fellow Disney fans delighted by the moment. “Both Mulan and Shang are bi icons,” said one viewer, with another adding, “Mulan is bringing honor to us all!” User @poeticfaerie shared their own heartwarming story, commenting, “When my partner and I met Jasmine and I introduced her to my partner, she said ‘I love true love.'”

While the original version of Mulan (1998) sparked debate around representation, as Chinese audiences largely rejected the movie, initially thought to be a great Asian-American role model, and sexuality, with General Li Shang falling in love with Mulan even before revealing her true identity, seeing the beloved princess promote “Gay rights” at the Park shows that Disneyland truly welcomes “all who come to this happy place.”

Adding to Disney’s stance on supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and promoting inclusion and diversity, Disneyland will soon be home to the first-ever after-hours Pride event. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will debut at Disneyland in June, during Pride Month. You can click here to learn more about this upcoming event.

