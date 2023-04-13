Disneyland Welcomes LGBTQIA+ Community at All-New Event

Disneyland has just announced an all-new Disneyland After Dark event coming to the Park for two nights this summer.

The first-ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite is coming to @Disneyland during Pride Month in June! This separately ticketed event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community & allies will have themed entertainment, Disney characters, specialty menu items & more: https://t.co/uekRl1ZjNZ pic.twitter.com/YtDlGWqXne — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 13, 2023

Similar to the other Disneyland After Dark events, Pride Night will include themed merchandise, characters, and events. There will be a night-time calvacade featuring Mickey, Minnie, Clarabelle, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy in themed outfits as well as a DJ dance party in Tomorrowland hosted by Stitch. There will be a Pride Nite Dance Club in the Rivers of America area and country line dancing in the Golden Horseshoe so Guests will have a variety of music options to dance the night away. Guests will also get special souvenir items and unlimited PhotoPass downloads with a variety of backdrops and characters to meet.

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World have been home to Gay Days, a fan-created event during June to celebrate the community, but Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite will be the first official event hosted by the Park in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and will take place during Pride Month in June. The announcement is a major show of support for the community as Walt Disney World is under fire from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the lack of support for the nicknamed “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year.

DeSantis has been locked in a battle of wills with Walt Disney World over the last several months in retaliation, stripping the Reedy Creek Improvement District of its power within the Disney World Resort area. Most recently, he’s announced he may implement heavy taxes and tolls within the property and creating The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board. So far, DeSantis seems to be focusing specifically on Walt Disney World rather than the Walt Disney Company as a whole.

While the state also instates more strict laws and regulations on members of the LGBTQIA+ community, going as far as to suggest that children can be taken from their parents if they’re assumed to be gender non-conforming, the announcement from Disneyland is a clear show of support for the community.

What do you think about the new Pride Nite? Will you be going? Share your thoughts in the comments below!