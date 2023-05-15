Halle Bailey Blows Everyone Out of the Water With Her Disneyland Performance

Say what you want about Disney’s choice to cast Halle Bailey as Ariel, but there’s no denying this girl can sing.

Those in attendance at last year’s D23 Expo were the first to hear Halle Bailey perform “Part of Your World” when Disney released early footage of The Little Mermaid (2023) at the Anaheim Convention Center. From then on, fans were convinced that the actress would do a phenomenal job in the film if not for her singing abilities alone.

Although the casting choice has gotten endless backlash, it’s safe to say that Bailey is proving the haters wrong with each appearance she makes for the film’s promotional campaign. This past weekend, during the Disney Night episode of American Idol, Bailey was invited to take the stage in front of Cinderella Castle at the Disneyland Resort and perform “Part of Your World” live for a very lucky audience.

And, of course, as soon as Bailey hit those high notes, chills were sent down everyone’s spine. The actress blew everyone away with her live rendition, reminding everyone why she’s the real deal. The Disneyland backdrop was also the perfect location for the star to shine, as the castle was illuminated with projections of fish and bubbles. It really was a beautiful display of what makes this live-action unique.

While Disney has upset fans with their recent remakes and adaptations of their beloved classic animations, many viewers are hopeful that this next one will be much stronger than the previous live-action bombs.

You can check out Bailey’s full performance and all the other songs performed on the Disney Night episode of American Idol by visiting the show’s YouTube channel. Some other hit Disney songs from last weekend’s episode include “Real Gone” from Cars (2006) 2and “Lava” from the short film Lava (2014).

Do you enjoy Halle Bailey’s version of “Part of Your World”? Let us know in the comments.