Here’s What Critics Are Saying About ‘The Little Mermaid’

First reactions are in for The Little Mermaid (2023) following its Hollywood premiere, and opinions are mixed, to say the least.

Like all of Disney’s live-action remakes, the general sentiment towards The Little Mermaid has been polarising. While there are those looking forward to hearing “Part of Your World” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls” again on the big screen, others have questioned Disney’s need to yet again remake one of its most beloved films.

Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the remake rehashes the same storyline as the original – following Ariel as she makes a deal with the sea witch to become human and be with the man she loves.

The film is set to be released on May 26, 2023, but had its Los Angeles premiere last night on May 8. Now that a few key people have had a peek under the sea, we have our first idea of what to expect.

According to Erik Davis of Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, The Little Mermaid is one of Disney’s better live-action adaptations. “Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her,” he wrote on Twitter. “Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day.”

Reactions to Halle Bailey’s Ariel are almost overwhelmingly positive. Entertainment writer Zoë Rose Bryant wrote that Bailey gives a “note-perfect star-making performance,” that she was “born to be on the big screen,” and “she’s why this new take is worth watching.”

Discussing Film’s Felicia agreed, claiming that “Halle Bailey IS Ariel and I had literal chills throughout her performance,” while film critic Kathia Woods tweeted: “#TheLittleMermaid is a tribute to all little girls to dream big. Halle Bailey is sheer magic and Daveed Diggs a delight as Sebastian.”

Daveed Diggs is another big standout for critics, as is McCarthy as Ursula. Her casting initially triggered controversy among fans who’d hoped the studio would cast a transgender actress or a drag queen in the role.

The general consensus seems to be that The Little Mermaid is among the best installments in Disney’s live-action lineup. However, common criticisms include the visual effects and a failure to evoke the same magic as the original 1989 film’s magic.

In the words of film critic Courtney Howard, it’s “charming, but incredibly spotty. Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy & Javier Bardem put their heart & souls into a film that can’t escape its animated legacy. Best when it leans into campy bonkers, yet limits its fantasy elements for no reason.”

Editor-in-chief of the entertainment awards website Next Best Picture Matt Neglia felt similarly, writing that it “may look visually rough under the sea” but that it “eventually recreates some of the original’s magic through its timeless story and cast.”

The most important reaction came from the OG Ariel herself: Jodi Benson. Interviewed on the premiere’s red carpet, the voice of the original Little Mermaid beamed and stated, “[Halle Bailey] doesn’t need any advice from me; she’s brilliant!” She went on to praise Bailey’s “purity of heart, vulnerability and bravery” as Ariel and exclaimed: “I’m so thrilled for her, and I’m so proud of her.”