Guests Stuck in Water After Disney Ride Suddenly Breaks

Guests were left stuck on a classic Disney ride.

At the Disney Parks, Guests will find a ton of things to do. From riding classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean to watching spectacular live entertainment, there’s always something to discover at the DIsney Parks.

There are also plenty of thrills to be had. Guests will find exhilarating roller coasters at all of the Disney Parks across the globe, ranging from Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the Incredicoaster at Disneyland in California.

However, if you happen to be looking for a more relaxing experience, Disney also has you covered.

It’s no secret that Walt Disney loved transportation. He developed several modes of transportation that we now know as iconic. Things like the Monorail and Peoplemover come to mind first. However, the Disney Parks also feature more retro modes of transportation as well, such as railroads and, of course, riverboats.

Guests will find versions of the iconic Mark Twain Riverboat at several Disney Resorts across the world, including at Disneyland Paris.

Unfortunately, this classic experience encountered some difficulties recently, with the entire attraction being evacuated, as you can see below:

Shortly after it was evacuated, crews got to work, and the boat started backtracking:

🔧 The Molly Brown slowly backtracking like Disney’s investments in Florida: pic.twitter.com/Rn9orrQQqG — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 22, 2023

The Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing takes Guests on a journey through Frontierland at Disneyland Park. The boat ride gives Guests a great look at Disneyland Paris’ version of the Haunted Mansion, called Phantom Manor.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

