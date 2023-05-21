Beloved Disney Attraction Reopens After Extended Closure

A beloved and historic attraction has finally returned to Disney following a refurbishment earlier this year.

While the Disney theme parks have introduced dozens of incredible rides and attractions river the years, few compare to the Haunted Mansion. This spooky dark rides first appeared at the Disneyland Resort in 1969.

Since then, the ride has made its way to several other Disney Resorts. Haunted Mansion can be found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, and of course, Disneyland Paris. However, the European version of this experience is quite different, with Disney opting to go in with a completely different direction and setting.

In Disneyland Paris, Phantom Manor tells the story of a haunting father who is controlling his daughter’s love life from beneath the grave. The ride can be found at Disneyland Park and pulls in a Frontierland aesthetic due to its Thunder Mesa location in the Park.

The ride is notorious for how dark it is, both literally and figuratively. Disney even removed some of the more adults theming from the attraction a few months ago. This version of the ride closed for refurbishment recently but is now once again open for business.

Several videos of the renovated attraction were shared by DLP Report on Twitter, which you can see down below:

🦇 Welcome back, Phantom Manor. Now open! pic.twitter.com/zxry7oCBYV — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 20, 2023

While Phantom Manor is different, it still features the iconic stretching room in its queue:

🦇 The Phantom Manor Stretch Room has been cleaned up, looks great! pic.twitter.com/j0kS2IEa2c — DLP Report (@DLPReport) May 20, 2023

We’re so glad to see this attraction back up and running, meaning Guests can once again take a ride on this spooky adventure.

There are plenty of things to do at the Disneyland Paris Resort in general. The two parks, Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, both offer some great experiences for Guests to enjoy. The newest addition to the Resort is Avengers Campus, a land that is almost identical to the one found at Disneyland in California.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris? What’s your favorite classic Disney dark ride?