‘The Simpsons’ May Finally Be Heading to The Disney Parks

America’s most-watched animated family may be headed to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” sooner than you think.

At Universal Studios, Guests will find tons of their favorite tv and movie franchises, ranging from Jurassic Park to Nintendo. This collection of intellectual property will only increase with the addition of Epic Universe in Orlando. Epic Universe will act as the third theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort and is set to feature a ton of new adventures for Guests to enjoy.

Among the new offerings will be a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD featuring Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser, and all your Nintendo favorites. There’s also rumored to be a land centered on the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.

However, one iconic franchise still calls the Universal Studios Parks its home, for now, that is.

The Simpsons Ride can be found at the Universal Orlando Resort as well as the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort and is essentially an exact copy on both coasts. It features the essential cast of the legendary animated series, with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie attempting to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are home to many of the same iconic attractions anyway, including one infamous cartoon family.

With Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox, the company now owns The Simpsons, making us wonder about the future of this iconic yellow family at the Universal theme parks. The version of the ride found at Universal Studios Hollywood was closed unexpectedly for weeks and also disappeared from the Park map, indicating Universal may be getting ready to lose this franchise.

However, nothing official has been stated regarding The Simpsons at Universal or Disney. But the possibility of seeing the loveable yellow family at the Disney Resorts is looking good.

A new statement from Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy suggests that titles like The Simpsons may be headed to the Disney Parks, eventually. The CFO stated that “consumer data” from Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, will be used to “better inform creatives and Imagineers” when it comes to further theme park developments.

When looking at the data, The Simpsons ranks as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform:

Earlier today Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said "consumer data" from Disney+ will "better inform our creatives and Imagineers" when making decisions about theme parks. Here are the most streamed movies and TV shows on Disney+ in 2023 (data via @flixpatrol): pic.twitter.com/AF44llV717 — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 17, 2023

While this is far from an official formation, we would not be surprised to start seeing The Simpsons brand have more representation inside the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. The data does not lie, The Simpsons is incredibly popular to stream, as are other series like The Mandalorian, Bluey, and Modern Family.

The show has been running steadily since 1989, and with more seasons on the way, it would make a lot of sense for Disney to embrace this essential American family.

Would you like to see The Simpsons at the Disney Parks? What franchise do you want Disney to include?