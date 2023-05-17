‘The Simpsons’ May Finally Be Heading to The Disney Parks

in Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
The Simpsons Family and Millhouse

Credit: Disney

America’s most-watched animated family may be headed to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” sooner than you think.

The exterior of The Simpsons Ride at Universal Orlando, which is decorated with lights and carnival games
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Related: Essential Universal Studios Location Closing Soon, New Area on The Way

At Universal Studios, Guests will find tons of their favorite tv and movie franchises, ranging from Jurassic Park to Nintendo. This collection of intellectual property will only increase with the addition of Epic Universe in Orlando. Epic Universe will act as the third theme park at the Universal Orlando Resort and is set to feature a ton of new adventures for Guests to enjoy.

Among the new offerings will be a new version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD featuring Mario, Princess Peach, Bowser, and all your Nintendo favorites. There’s also rumored to be a land centered on the How to Train Your Dragon film franchise.

However, one iconic franchise still calls the Universal Studios Parks its home, for now, that is.

simpsons
Credit: Disney

The Simpsons Ride can be found at the Universal Orlando Resort as well as the Universal Studios Hollywood Resort and is essentially an exact copy on both coasts. It features the essential cast of the legendary animated series, with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie attempting to escape the clutches of Sideshow Bob.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida at Universal Orlando Resort are home to many of the same iconic attractions anyway, including one infamous cartoon family.

With Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox, the company now owns The Simpsons, making us wonder about the future of this iconic yellow family at the Universal theme parks. The version of the ride found at Universal Studios Hollywood was closed unexpectedly for weeks and also disappeared from the Park map, indicating Universal may be getting ready to lose this franchise.

However, nothing official has been stated regarding The Simpsons at Universal or Disney. But the possibility of seeing the loveable yellow family at the Disney Resorts is looking good.

The Simpsons Family and Millhouse
Credit: Disney

Related: Florida Man Arrested at Disney, Caught With Stolen Credit Cards, Social Security Forms

A new statement from Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy suggests that titles like The Simpsons may be headed to the Disney Parks, eventually. The CFO stated that “consumer data” from Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, will be used to “better inform creatives and Imagineers” when it comes to further theme park developments.

When looking at the data, The Simpsons ranks as one of the most popular titles on the streaming platform:

While this is far from an official formation, we would not be surprised to start seeing The Simpsons brand have more representation inside the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts. The data does not lie, The Simpsons is incredibly popular to stream, as are other series like The Mandalorian, Bluey, and Modern Family. 

The show has been running steadily since 1989, and with more seasons on the way, it would make a lot of sense for Disney to embrace this essential American family.

Would you like to see The Simpsons at the Disney Parks? What franchise do you want Disney to include?

Tagged:Disney WorldDisneylandThe Simpsons

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!