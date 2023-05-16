Florida Man Arrested at Disney, Caught With Stolen Credit Cards, Social Security Forms

A Florida man has been arrested at the Walt Disney World Resort after embarking a massive sphere of thievery.

Speaking of thievery, a man was recently arrested at Walt Disney World for stealing several items.

Marcus Casida, a Florida resident, was arrested after he engaged in a massive stealing spree at Disney Springs. Among the items stolen by Casida were cell phones, driver’s licenses, and merchandise from stores in the area. Disney Springs serves as Walt Disney World’s shopping and dining district, offering Guests the chance to shop (and eat) til they drop.

Disney Springs is home to dozens of name-brand stores and eateries, making it a seemingly perfect place to rob. However, things did not go to plan for Casida. Casida reportedly has an extensive criminal history and is currently homeless.

According to the arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Casida was equipped with lockpicking tools. The Orlando native was caught in action in February 2023 by a loss prevention officer. This officer noticed Casida taking clothes from Uniqlo, one of the most popular stores in all of Disney Springs.

Casida was observed taking these clothes, putting them into a shopping bag, and stuffing them in his backpack once inside the store’s elevator.

Casida had quite the collection of stolen goods in his backpack. Casida managed to steal pants, socks, boxers, shirts, shorts, and a tank top. The total value of the items stolen was valued at a whopping $323. When officers got a better look inside the backpack, they also found four different cell phones and the previously-mentioned lockpicking set.

Casida also had a dash camera, GoPro, and a Rangefinder.

“Marcus was carrying a Disney ‘Coco’ guitar still in the box and a Disney Book, which was determined to be stolen from the World of Disney Store,” according to the report. “Disney declined to prosecute, and their stuff was returned to them.”

Inside Casida’s wallet, authorities found four different Florida driver’s licenses, a credit card, and Social Security paperwork, none of which belonged to him.

