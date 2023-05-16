It’s a “Money-Grab,” Fans Call Out Current-Day Disneyland

Quite a few Guests had quite a few things to say about the current state and cost of the Disney Parks and Resorts.

If you’ve visited the Disney Parks and Resorts in recent years, then you’re already aware of just how expensive a Disney trip has gotten. From hotel feels to paid parking, Guests have faced countless add-ons that inflate the cost of a trip to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Thankfully, some of these issues have been taken care of, but a Disney trip will still cost you an arm and a leg.

Due to COVID-19 and other factors, the Guest experience has looked quite a bit different in recent months at Disney. A big change has been the price increases at all Disney Parks, Resorts, hotels, and restaurants across the world. From Disneyland in Anaheim, California, to Tokyo Disney, Guests have come to expect that their Disney vacation will cost a little more than it used to pre-COVID.

Things are very exciting at the Disney Parks, but since the COVID-19 pandemic started, some Guests have voiced their concerns that the Parks are getting too expensive. Simply, some Guests say they have been “priced out” from visiting the Parks and Resorts.

Another big point of contention regarding prices in the Disney Parks has been Disney Genie. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were revealed in 2021 to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service.

These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price and go through the Lightning Lane instead of the standby queue, which is theoretically faster. Despite constant complaints about increased prices, many theme park experts say they don’t expect things to change anytime soon.

Combine this with the inflated cost of Park tickets, and families can expect to spend thousands of dollars if they want to ensure they get to ride every attraction they want.

Recently, a discussion broke out online regarding the cost and current state of the Disney Parks.

“Anyone else? I feel like it’s such a worse money grabbing, overcrowded experience from when we were kids,” states one Guest. “I don’t think it’ll ever be that way again either.”

Several other Guests responded and agreed. One called out Genie+, saying they missed when FastPass was free to all Guests. Another responded, saying they “hate” the Disney Genie app. Another claimed that the magic was “gone” as soon as you had to start making an appointment to meet Disney princesses.

“More crowded, less quality control, more action superheroes which just doesn’t vibe with my idea of Disney. If you’ve been an adult for a decade or two, you can know this for certain,” stated another.

No matter how you feel about the Disney Parks, there’s no denying how popular they are. No matter the price of tickets or the time of year, you can guarantee Guests will be lining up by the thousands to see Sleeping Beauty Castle or Space Mountain.

What do you think about the current state of the Disney Parks and Resorts? Have you been to Disneyland and Walt Disney World recently?